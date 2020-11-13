Kansas City’s Jack Stack Barbecue has five locations. Now it is adding another in JoCo

Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue is coming to Lenexa.

The company is taking the former Ignite Wood Fire Grill space at 8721 Ryckert St. After a “substantial remodel” it plans to open there in spring 2021.

“We think the Lenexa corridor is craving this type of restaurant experience — sit down, upscale — and more barbecue options,” said Ricky Paradise, president.

The remodel will include an expanded and covered carryout area, as well as awnings, heaters and misting fans on the large patio so it can be used for three seasons.

Midday Business News Sign up for a weekly look at Kansas City-area news and market information. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The company traces its roots to Russ Fiorella’s Smokestack Barbecue, which opened in 1957 with just a handful of items on the menu.

Russ’s eldest son, Jack, opened a location in Martin City in 1974. But when he wanted to expand beyond the one location, he changed the name to Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue.

Now the barbecue chain is in its fourth generation with locations on the Country Club Plaza, the Freight House downtown, Lee’s Summit, Martin City and Overland Park.

Menu items include smoked jalapeno cornbread, fire-kissed wings, barbecue shrimp, burnt ends, pork spare ribs, barbecue chicken, lamb ribs, grilled salmon spinach salad, and craft cocktails.

It has a barbecue catering operation, ships its barbecue nationwide, and has an event space, Fiorella’s in Overland Park, which can do events for up to 1,000 people with its full barbecue menu or a variety of other options, including Mexican and Italian.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The Martin City location also was recently remodeled to include an expanded kitchen, larger carryout area, more patio seating and a full-service bar.

The new Lenexa location will have about 100 employees.

“The only way we can make this investment is because of our team and the remarkable work they are doing through the COVID-19 crisis,” Paradise said. “We are providing a remarkable barbecue experience while keeping our team and our guests safe.”