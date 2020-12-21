Combo restaurant coming to Prairie Village in late summer 2021: sushi and hibachi

Shinju Sushi & Hibachi is coming to Prairie Village in late summer 2021.

The owners plan a major remodeling of the former C. Frogs BBQ Steak Whiskey restaurant space at 3935 W. 69th Terrace in the Prairie Village Shopping Center.

Half of the space will be for the hibachi grills, the other half will have a large sushi bar.

The menu will include hot and cold appetizers, lunch specials (such as two sushi rolls with a choice of miso soup or house salad for $10.95), deep fried chicken in house sauce, beef teriyaki, and classic sushi rolls along with specialty rolls such as the Baked Lobster Roll with crab meat, avocado and cucumber. It also will have fried rice, ramen dishes and salads.

Executive chef and partner Wei Shi has spent more than a decade as head sushi chef at restaurants in Chicago and Kansas City. He has a silent partner in Shinju.

C. Frogs was formerly part of the Standees - An Entertaining Eatery complex in the Prairie Village Shopping Center.

It went dark earlier this year and never reopened.

Scratch Gourmet Express & Catering is taking one of the theater auditoriums.

Sister operations C. Frogs and Standees, at 3935 W. 69th Terrace, are still dark in Prairie Village. Joyce Smith jsmith@kcstar.com

