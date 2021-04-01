Falafel, gyros, ‘craveable’ white sauce: Halal Guys planning at least 5 KC locations

The Halal Guys are known for their “craveable” white sauce and customizable platters. The Halal Guys/Belle Communication

The Halal Guys, a New York-based chain, has signed a local franchisee who plans at least five area restaurants.

Osama Hanif is currently looking for locations in the Crossroads and Westport. At least one area location is scheduled to open this year.

The chain specializes in premium quality halal meals — food that is lawful under Islamic dietary laws. Menu items include beef, chicken, falafel or combo gyro sandwiches, hummus, baba ganoush and baklava. But they said they are best known for their “craveable” white sauce and customizable platters.

Hanif, 21, the managing partner, is teaming up with his father, uncle and two others in the area franchisee, IHT LLC.

“We’re still early in the process but we really like Westport and how diverse it is,” Hanif said. “Before I was a franchisee, I was a dedicated customer. I would go out of my way to eat there on road trips.”

The founders, three Egyptian immigrants, started with a New York City hot dog cart in 1990. But they quickly noticed that there would be a bigger market in an underserved area — New York’s fleets of Muslim cab drivers. Soon long lines were forming at their The Halal Guys carts.

In 2014, they made a deal with franchise development group Fransmart, which expanded the concept from food carts to quick-service restaurants. There are now more than 85 locations in the U.S., Canada, Indonesia, South Korea and the United Kingdom.

The Halal Guys started as a food cart in 1990. Now it has more than 85 restaurants. File photo