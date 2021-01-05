Stroud’s pan-fried chicken to open express operation in Johnson County

Just weeks after opening its first Stroud’s Express, KC Hopps Ltd. is adding a second location.

The operation will be in the Mission Mart Shopping Center, 5405 Johnson Drive, Mission, for curbside pickup, carryout or delivery via a third-party service only. Carryout customers will be encouraged to order in advance.

The menu will include a 3-piece pan-fried chicken dinner for $16.95; chicken fried steak for $18.95; and spicy hot chicken bites for $12.95. All dinners will include salad or chicken noodle soup, choice of potatoes (mashed, French fries, cottage fries or baked), green beans, gravy and cinnamon rolls.

It also will have family-style packages such as chicken bites with sides serving four people for $29.95.

Hours will be 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

It is scheduled to open in the first quarter of this year. It will have about 20 employees and is taking applications at www.stroudsexpress.com/mission

The lease is for one year and four months to test out the market. Stroud’s chose the Mission location because it is close to its longtime Fairway restaurant, which closed in October 2019. Platform Ventures in Fairway plans to put a new multi-tenant building on the site.

A rendering of the new multi-tenant building planned for Fairway. Klover Architects

The site, at 4200 Shawnee Mission Parkway, will have a 6,500-square-foot retail building anchored by a 2,150-square-foot Starbucks with drive-thru. Two other spaces are available.

The plan has been approved by the City of Fairway planning commission. The site also has been approved as a community improvement district to add 1.5% sales tax.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation’s July 2020 study, about 30,000 vehicles pass by the site daily on average.

Stroud’s signed a one-year lease for its first express operation, which opened in SummitWoods Crossing in Lee’s Summit in November.