Kansas City-area Mexican street food chain to take Crayola Cafe spot in Crown Center

A locally owned Mexican restaurant chain is adding a Crown Center location.

La Fuente Mexican Street Food is taking the former Crayola Cafe spot on the second level of the shops. A March opening is scheduled.

Two La Fuente Mexican Street Food restaurants opened in 2020 — one in Legends Outlets in Kansas City, Kansas, and one at 9222 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park.

The fast, casual dining menu includes street tacos, burritos, quesadillas, burrito bowls and salads. The dining experience allows customers to choose ingredients and pay at the counter.

Owner Eduardo Garcia’s Kearney-based company also has seven full-service restaurants under the La Fuente Mexican Restaurant name in Independence, Kearney, Lee’s Summit and Smithville.

Crayola Cafe closed a year ago after more than two decades in Crown Center at 2450 Grand Blvd.