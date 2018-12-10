KC-area restaurant, grocery & brewery updates for Dec.: What’s coming, open, closed

Here’s a look at the latest in restaurants openings and closings in the Kansas City area.
Coming soon
▪ Alma Mader Brewing, 2635 Southwest Blvd. Late spring opening.
▪ Andy’s Frozen Custard plans to open in the redeveloped Metcalf South — now known as 95Metcalf South at 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park — and at 10641 State Line Road. Weather permitting, construction will start by the end of the year for March or April 2019 openings. The company said two or three more area locations could open in 2019.
▪ Bar + Rec, 1729 Grand Blvd. Opening spring 2019.
▪ Baramee Thai Bistro, 1810 Baltimore Ave. The owner did not return phone calls.
▪ The Bardot, a luxury event space, 1612 Grand Blvd. Early 2019.
▪ Black Bear Diner, South Little Blue Parkway and Interstate 70, Independence. Late 2019 opening.
▪ Black Stag Brewery, 623 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. By early 2019.
▪ Boathouse Grill, Worlds of Fun, 4545 Worlds of Fun Ave. Spring 2019.
▪ Brookside Barrio, Red Bridge Shopping Center, Holmes Road and Red Bridge Road. Spring 2019 opening.
▪ Burger State, 8920 Wornall Road. No opening date was available.
▪ Burrito Ninja, 13713 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. No opening date was available.
▪ Chipotle, State Line Shopping Center, 103rd and State Line Road. Mid-December.
▪ City Barrel Brewing Co., 1740 Holmes Road. Early 2019.
▪ Coach’s Bar & Grill has dropped its plans to open at 9201 Wornall Road. It is looking at other sites in the metro.
▪ The Comedy Club KC, 1130 W. 103rd St. February opening.
▪ Crazy Crab & Seafood, 3756 Broadway Blvd. Early 2019 opening.
▪ Culver’s, a franchisee plans to open at the southwest corner of 87th Street Parkway and Loiret Boulevard, Lenexa. Early 2019 opening.
▪ Dairy Queen, 22520 Midland Drive, Shawnee. Hopes to open by the end of the year or in early January.
▪ Denver Biscuit Co. Hopes to open a Westport location
▪ Dunkin’ Donuts. A new franchisee has signed an agreement to open three locations and is currently looking in Sedalia and Warrensburg for 2019 openings, but also is looking at sites in Kansas City.
▪ Eat Drink on 44 and Coffee on 44, 915 to 991 W. 44th St. Early 2019 openings.
▪ Evolve Juicery & Kitchen, The Vue, 7201 W. 80th St., Overland Park. Hopes to open by February.
▪ Farina by Michael Smith, 1901 Baltimore Ave. Mid-January.
▪ Fields & Ivy Brewery, 706 E. 23rd St., Lawrence. March opening.
▪ Flow House, Interstate 35 and Armour Road. Summer 2019 opening.
▪ Fox and Pearl, 2143 Summit St., by the owners of Hank Charcuterie in Lawrence. Spring 2019. (Temporarily at 815 W. 17th St.)
▪ Freestyle Poke, 7108 W. 135th St., Overland Park. April or May opening.
▪ Freezing Moo Rolling Ice Cream, 941 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore. Hopes to open Dec. 18.
▪ Freezing Rolls, Bluhawk in Overland Park and Legends Outlets in Kansas City, Kan. No opening dates were available.
▪ Fud restaurant wants to open at 1919 Wyandotte St.
▪ The Garrison Cafe powered by The Roasterie, 512 Southwest Blvd. Early to mid-January opening.
▪ Grad School, 1744 Broadway. The owner also has a Grad School restaurant in Springfield. Early 2019.
▪ Guy Fieri’s new concept, Power & Light District, 1333 Walnut St. 2019 opening.
▪ Hawaiian Bros Island Grill, 12120 College Blvd., Overland Park. Early 2019.
▪ Hotel Karaoke, Power & Light District, 13th and Grand. Grand opening in early 2019.
▪ Hy-Vee Arena, 1800 Genessee St. All American Diner, Cool Beans, Opera House Coffee, and Smoothie Shop are scheduled to open later this month. Longboards also hopes to open in December.
▪ IHOP, 5870 Antioch Road, Merriam. Mid-December opening.
▪ Jonathan’s, 421 Westport Road. Upscale cocktail bar and lounge in the former Snow & Co. space. Spring opening.
▪ Just Burgers, 13115 Holmes Road. 2019 opening. (By the owners of the new Martin City Coffee, just to the south)
▪ KC Daiquiri Shop, 1116 Grand Blvd. No opening date was available.
▪ LC’s Bar-B-Q, Truman’s Marketplace, 12112 S. U.S. 71, Grandview. LC’s is still in negotiations for the space.
▪ Lion’s Choice, 14189 W. 135th St., Olathe, in late December.
▪ Local Pig and Pigwich, City Market, 20 E. Fifth St., Suite 101A. Relocating from the East Bottoms for an early January opening.
▪ Made in Kansas City, River Market, 324 Delaware. Retail shop and small cafe in a vintage streetcar. Early spring 2019 opening.
▪ Mean Mule Distilling Co., 1733 Locust St. Tasting room scheduled to open in early 2019.
▪ Meat Mitch Barbecue, Ranchmart North, 3600 W. 95th St., Leawood. Summer 2019.
▪ Mission Taco Joint, 5060 Main St. Scheduled to open Dec. 17.
▪ Ni Hao Fresh, Mission Crossing, 6029 Metcalf Ave., Mission. By mid-December.
▪ Nick and Jake’s, 22220 Midland Drive, Shawnee. March opening.
▪ Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom, One North development at Interstate 35 and Armour Road for a December opening, and 10920 N.W. Ambassador Drive for an early 2019 opening.
▪ Olive & Sage, 519 E. 18th St. Mid-January 2019.
▪ Panera Bread, State Line Shopping Center, 103rd and State Line Road. Dec. 13 opening.
▪ Parisi Cafe, The Vue, 7261 W. 80th St., Overland Park. 2019 opening.
▪ Percheron, Crossroads Hotel, 2101 Central St. Rooftop bar and restaurant plan spring 2019 opening.
▪ Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe, 25 E. 12th St. Early 2019.
▪ Plate, East Brookside, 701 E. 63rd St. April 12 opening.
▪ Plowboys Barbeque, 6737 W. 75th St., Overland Park. By mid-April.
▪ Ragazza Main, 4301 Main St. January opening.
▪ Rise Biscuits Donuts. The franchisee said he is in negotiations for his first area location.
▪ Rockcreek Brewing Co., 5880 Beverly Ave., Mission. It hopes to open in 2019.
▪ Sandhills Brewing, 5612 Johnson Drive, Mission. Early 2019 opening.
▪ Sayachi Sushi & Oyster Bar, 6322 Brookside Plaza. Late January.
▪ Servaes Brewing Co., 10921 Johnson Drive, Shawnee. Spring 2019 opening.
▪ Shake Shack, Town Center Plaza, on the site of the former On the Border at 5200 W. 119th St., Leawood. 2019 opening.
▪ Southern Steak & Oyster Bar by Soiree, 1512 E. 18th St. Late February opening.
▪ Strawberry Hill Brewing Co., 601 Central Ave., Kansas City, Kan. Early 2019.
▪ Streetcar Grille & Tavern, (formerly going by Main Street Tavern), 1524 Main St. Early 2019.
▪ Summit Grill, 601 N.E. 70th St., Gladstone. Opens at 3 p.m. Dec. 12.
▪ Tabard’s Ale House, 12030 Blue Valley Parkway, Overland Park. Dec. 12.
▪ Taps on Main, 1715 Main St. Early January.
▪ Thai Spice, 1032 W. 103rd St. Landlord confirmed the new restaurant but no opening date was available.
▪ 3 Trails Brewing, 111 N. Main St., Independence. By early 2019.
▪ Tom Colicchio’s food hall, Mission Gateway, Johnson Drive and Roeland Drive, Mission. By 2020.
▪ Transport Brewery, 11113 Johnson Drive, Shawnee. January opening.
▪ True Food Kitchen, Country Club Plaza, 4749 Pennsylvania Ave. Early 2019 opening.
▪ Urban Cafe, 5500 Troost Ave. January opening.
▪ West Bottoms Whiskey, 1321 W. 13th St., in the West Bottoms. March 2019 opening.
▪ Westport Event Space, 427 Westport Road. January opening.
▪ Worlds Grocer, 3967 Main St. No opening date was available.
▪ Zavino, an Italian-themed restaurant, Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City, 3200 Ameristar Drive. New owners, Boyd Gaming of Las Vegas, plan an April opening.
Now open
▪ Bambu, desserts and drinks, 39 Rainbow, 3920 Rainbow Blvd., Kansas City, Kan.
▪ Beignet, 3959 Broadway.
▪ Caleb’s, breakfast and lunch, Red Bridge Shopping Center, Red Bridge and Holmes.
▪ The Campground Bar & Grill, West Bottoms, 1531 Genessee St.
▪ DSK Cafe & Eatery, 5531 Troost Ave.
▪ Farfalle Bistro, 318 S.E. Green St., Lee’s Summit.
▪ First Watch, 1077 S.W. Missouri 7, Blue Springs.
▪ Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, Santa Fe Square, 13505 S. Mur-Len Road, Suite 101, Olathe.
▪ I am, a frozen dessert bar, 14357 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. By the owners of the nearby Pad Thai.
▪ KC Pinoy, 1623 Genessee St.
▪ KC Pop Co., artisan ice pops, Oak Park Mall, Overland Park.
▪ Lazia, Crossroads Hotel, 2101 Central St.
▪ Limitless Brewing, Widmer Place, 9765 Widmer Road, Lenexa.
▪ Lion’s Choice, 4049 S. Little Blue Parkway, Independence.
▪ Plaza III The Steakhouse, 12631 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park.
▪ Poi-Ō, 1000 W. 25th St.
▪ RJ’s Coffeeland, Scottsdale Center, 17000 E. U.S. 40, Independence.
▪ Scooter’s Coffee, 5166 N. Oak Trafficway.
▪ Urban Bowl Grill & Poke, 13123 State Line Road.
▪ Whiskers Cat Cafe, 3705 Southwest Trafficway.
▪ The Wild Way coffee camper has a new winter pop-up at 708 E. 19th St. until April.
Closed
▪ Elly’s Brunch & Cafe, 4800 Main.
▪ Fire Wok, 5820 Johnson Drive, Mission.
▪ Geo’s Pizzeria, 9220 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park.
▪ Noodles & Co., Country Club Plaza, 540 Nichols Road.
▪ Potbelly Sandwich Shop, Cornerstone Commons, 6803 Johnson Drive, Mission.
▪ Rock & Run Brewery and Pub, 110 E. Kansas St., Liberty.
▪ Ruins Pub, 1715 Main St.
▪ Winstead’s, 6260 N.W. Barry Road and 905 N. Missouri 7.
Closing soon
▪ Thou Mayest, 419 E. 18th St., plans to close Dec. 24 but hopes to open soon in a new flagship location.
