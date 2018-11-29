Lion’s Choice roars into KC area with slow-roasted beef, breakfast sandwiches

Lion’s Choice, a St. Louis cult favorite since 1967, has re-entered the market with a new Independence location at 4049 S. Little Blue Parkway.

And more locations are coming.

The chain is known for its slow-roasted beef and 25-cent mini custard cones. It also sells other sandwiches — roasted turkey breast, hickory smoked ham, Italian beef, pulled pork and french dip — along with hot dogs, baked potatoes, coleslaw and “veggie sticks” (fresh carrots, celery sticks, broccoli florets and grape tomatoes), salads, chili, soup, root beer floats, sundaes and cookies.

The new Independence location, just north of Interstate 70 by Menards, had its grand opening Wednesday with appearances by the Kansas City Chief’s KC Wolf and Warpaint.

It is the chain’s 29th location and one of the first to serve breakfast, including flatbread sandwiches, a Sausage ’N Egg Muffin Sandwich, and pastries.

The chain was founded in 1967 as Red Lion Beef House. It had a location in Overland Park for about four years under a different ownership group.

But new owners took over in 2013 and are expanding. The Kansas City locations — as many as 12 to 15 — also will be under a new design. They will have a pick-up area for to-go customers and a drive-thru.

An Olathe location is scheduled to open at 14189 W. 135th St. by the end of the year.