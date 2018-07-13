KC-area restaurant and retail updates for July: What’s coming, open and closed

Here are the updates in Kansas City-area restaurant, brewery and retail news for July.
Coming soon
▪ Afterword Tavern & Shelves, bookshop, bar and cafe, 1834 Grand Blvd. Opening later this year.
▪ Andy’s Frozen Custard plans to open in the redeveloped Metcalf South, now known as 95Metcalf South, at 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park, and at 10641 State Line Road. Fall openings.
▪ Bar + Rec, 1729 Grand Blvd. Opening in 2019.
▪ Baramee Thai Bistro, 1810 Baltimore Ave. Mid-August.
▪ The Bardot, a luxury event space, 1612 Grand Blvd. It is still going through planning so no opening date was available.
▪ Beignet, 3959 Broadway. Late August.
▪ Betty Rae’s Ice Cream, River Market, 412 Delaware St., Suite D. Summer opening.
▪ Big Momma’s Bakery-Cafe, 4707 E. Bannister Road. Summer opening planned.
▪ Black Stag Brewery, 623 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Late September opening.
▪ Cacao Restaurante, relocating from Prairie Village to 1046 W. 103rd St. Opening July 17.
▪ Caleb’s, breakfast and lunch, Red Bridge Shopping Center, Red Bridge and Holmes. Fall opening planned.
▪ Caramelo, tortilleria, 1901 Massachusetts St., Suite F, Lawrence. This summer.
▪ The Campground Bar & Grill, West Bottoms, 1531 Genessee St. No opening date was available.
▪ Chipotle, 8301 W. 151st St., Olathe, in August, and State Line Shopping Center, 103rd and State Line in late 2018.
▪ Chuy’s, 6700 W. 135th St., Overland Park. Early to mid-October.
▪ City Barrel Brewing Co., 1728 Holmes Road. Late 2018 opening. (Previously planned to open at 1916 Grand Blvd.)
▪ Coach’s hopes to open at 9201 Wornall Road. It is still going through zoning.
▪ Cornbread Buffet, the Landing, soul food buffet, 1316 E. Meyer Blvd. Aug. 1 opening.
▪ Cracker Barrel, 6751 E. 163rd St., Belton. Fall opening.
▪ Culver’s, a franchisee plans to open at the southwest corner of 87th Street Parkway and Loiret Boulevard, Lenexa. No opening date was available.
▪ The Dapper Doughnut, a gourmet doughnut shop, Legends Outlets Kansas City, 1811 Village West Parkway, Suite O-123. Opening soon.
▪ Distrikt Biskuit House, 3915 Troost Ave. Summer opening planned.
▪ Dunkin’ Donuts. A new franchisee has signed an agreement to open three locations and is currently looking in Sedalia and Warrensburg for 2019 openings, but also is looking at sites in Kansas City.
▪Eat Drink on 44 and Coffee on 44, 915 to 991 W. 44th St. Late fall openings.
▪ 18th Street Union, restaurant and music venue, 512 E. 18th St. August opening.
▪ Farina by Michael Smith, 1901 Baltimore Ave. Late 2018 opening.
▪ First Watch, 1077 S.W. Missouri 7, Blue Springs. Plans to open by the end of the year.
▪ Flow House, Interstate 35 and Armour Road. Summer 2019 opening.
▪ Flying Horse Taproom, 600 E. 63rd St. An expansion of the building that houses its sister business, Brookside Wine & Spirits. August opening.
▪ Fox and Pearl, 2143 Summit St., by the owners of Hank Charcuterie in Lawrence. Fall opening.
▪ Freezing Rolls, BluHawk in Overland Park, and Ward Parkway Restaurant Pavilion. By mid-September.
▪ Grad School, 1744 Broadway. The owner also has a Grad School restaurant in Springfield. Plans to open by the end of the year.
▪ Hawaiian Bros Island Grill, 1503 W. 23rd St., Lawrence, on Aug. 1 and 12120 College Blvd., in Overland Park in early 2019.
▪ Hurts Donut Co., Ward Parkway Restaurant Pavilion, 8807 State Line Road. Summer opening.
▪ I am, a frozen dessert bar, 14357 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. By the owners of the nearby Pad Thai. Late summer opening.
▪ IHOP, 1135 N.E. Coronado Drive, Blue Springs, and 5870 Antioch Road, Merriam. No opening date was available.
▪ Johnny Kaw’s Yard Bar, 4115 Mill St., Westport. Summer opening.
▪ Kaw Point Meadery, 613 N. Sixth St., Kansas City, Kan. Soft opening in August.
▪ KimChee, 3107 Gillham Road. July 24 opening.
▪ LC’s Bar-B-Q, Truman’s Marketplace, 12112 S. U.S. 71, Grandview. LC’s is still in negotiations for the space.
▪ Limitless Brewing, Widner Place, 9765 Widmer Road, Lenexa. Late 2018.
▪ Made in KC Eats, food truck patio, 509 E. 18th St. Three or four food trucks will set up for lunch Fridays and Saturdays. It also will have a shipping container bar.
▪ Made in Kansas City Marketplace, Country Club Plaza, 306 W. 47th St., retail shop, food hall. Soft opening for the retail, food operations will open by late July.
▪ Mean Mule Distilling Co., 1733 Locust St. Hopes to open by late July.
▪ Meat Mitch Barbecue, Ranchmart North, 3600 W. 95th St., Leawood. By the end of the year.
▪ Meshuggah Bagels on the first floor of One Light Luxury Apartments in the Power & Light District. By late July.
▪ Mission Taco Joint, 5060 Main St. No opening date was available.
▪ Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom, One North development at Interstate 35 and Amour Road for a December opening, and 10920 N.W. Ambassador Drive for an early 2019 opening.
▪ Olive & Sage, 519 E. 18th St. August opening.
▪ Our Daily Nada, 304 Delaware St. Early August opening.
▪ Outpost Social Club, 1000 W. 25th St. No opening date was available.
▪ Parlor KC, 1707 Locust St. The food hall has signed Karbon, Mother Clucker, Providence Pizza, Sura Eats and Vidhast. Late August opening.
▪ Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe, 25 E. 12th St. No opening date was available.
▪ Plaza III the Steakhouse. Country Club Plaza mainstay is relocating to 12631 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, for a late September opening.
▪ Ragazza Main, 4301 Main St. Late summer.
▪ Rise Biscuits Donuts. Plans to open five shops in the next five years in the metro and Lawrence.
▪ Roasterie Cafe, H&R Block World Headquarters, 1301 Main St. Summer opening.
▪ Rudy’s Tenamapa Taqueria, Country Hill Shopping Center, 8710 Lackman Road, Lenexa. Mid-August.
▪ Sandhills Brewing, 5612 Johnson Drive, Mission. Twin brothers who also own a Hutchinson, Kan., brewery, plan to open the Mission brewery and taproom by the end of the year.
▪ Scarlet lounge, 421 Westport Road. Late summer.
▪ Scooter’s, 4309 S. Noland Road. July 13 grand opening.
▪ Shack Breakfast & Lunch, 7940 W. 135th St., Overland Park, soft opening Aug. 6 and 7, and grand opening Aug. 10 and 11. No opening date was available for the location at 7218 College Blvd., Overland Park.
▪ Shake Shack, Country Club Plaza, 239 W. 47th St. Fall opening.
▪ Sohaila’s Kitchen, Lenexa Public Market, 8750 Penrose Lane, Lenexa. Halal, Pakistan and Indian cuisine. Aug. 2 opening.
▪ Southern Steak & Oyster Bar by Soiree, 1512 E. 18th St. Fall opening.
▪ SqueezeBox Theatre, 1519 Oak St. No opening date was available.
▪ Streetcar Grille & Tavern, (formerly going by Main Street Tavern), 1524 Main St. Early 2019.
▪ Summit Grill, 601 N.E. 70th St., Gladstone. Late summer.
▪ The Sundry, 10000 Marshall Drive in Lenexa, and in Commerce Tower, 911 Main St. No opening dates were available.
▪ Sweet Charlie’s, Legends Outlets, 1843 Village West Parkway, Suite M-107 June opening.
▪ 3 Trails Brewing, 111 N. Main St., Independence. Fall opening.
▪ Tom Colicchio’s food hall, Mission Gateway, Johnson Drive and Roeland Drive, Mission. By 2020.
▪ True Food Kitchen, Country Club Plaza, 4749 Pennsylvania Ave. Early 2019 opening.
▪ Urban Cafe, 5500 Troost Ave. Closed at 4101 Troost and will reopen later this year at 5500 Troost.
▪ Velvet Freeze Daiquiris, 1827 Vine. No opening date was available.
▪ Wahlburgers, Olathe Pointe, 11935 S. Blackbob Road, Olathe. An early fall opening is planned and it also is looking for a Kansas City location.
▪ Waldo Thai Place, 8431-8438 Wornall Road. Late July.
▪ Wing It On is looking at Shawnee locations.
▪ Worlds Grocer, 3967 Main St. August opening.
▪ Yum Boutique Bakery, 104 E. 43rd St. Relocating from W. 39th St. Plans a July 13 opening.
▪ Zavino, an Italian-themed restaurant, Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City, 3200 Ameristar Drive. No opening date was available.
Now open
▪ Alchemy Coffee & Bake House, 816 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Second Massachusetts location for Alchemy.
▪ American Fusion Cafe, 1621 Swift St., North Kansas City.
▪ Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar, 9100 W. 135th St., Overland Park. Opened in early July but will have its grand opening on July 20.
▪ Billy Sims Barbecue, 925 E. Lincoln Lane, Gardner.
▪ Black Labs, Olathe-based meadery, is now selling online and Tipsy’s Wine & Spirits in Mission.
▪ Boba KC, boba tea and smoothies, 4305 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan.
▪ Bun Mee Phan, 4011 N. Oak Trafficway.
▪ Callsign Brewing Co., 1447 Gentry St.
▪ Dubious Claims Brewing Co., 451 S. Thompson Ave., Excelsior Springs
▪ Duck Donuts, Ranchmart North, 3630 W. 95th St., Leawood.
▪ East Forty Brewing, 1201 W. Main St., Blue Springs.
▪ El Salvadoreno, 9860 W. 87th St., Overland Park.
▪ Freestyle Poke, River Market, 509 Delaware St.
▪ Golden Ox, 1600 Genessee St.
▪ Grinders, 733 New Hampshire, Lawrence.
▪Mana Bar: Exotic Beverage Lounge, 1412 Westport Road.
▪Panera Bread, 1211 E. North Ave., Belton.
▪ Pearl Tavern, 1672 N.W. Chipman Road, Lee’s Summit.
▪ Ruby Jean’s To-Go, North Kansas City YMCA, 1999 Iron St., North Kansas City.
▪ The Savoy at 21C, 219 W. Ninth St.
▪ Southern Charm Gelato, Country Club Plaza, 511 Nichols Road. For its grand opening at 11 a.m. Saturday the first 25 people will get a free scoop of gelato.
▪ Tropical Treats and Sweets, 882 S. Missouri 291, Liberty.
Closings
▪ Fred P. Ott’s, 1100 W. Santa Fe, Olathe.
▪ Genessee Royale Bistro, 1531 Genessee St.
▪ Pizzeria Locale closed its three area locations — in Waldo and in Overland Park’s Corbin Park and Oak Park Mall.
▪ Qudo’s Bar and Grill, 1116 Grand Blvd.
▪ Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery, 13165 State Line Road.
▪ Stanford’s Comedy, 813 Walnut St.
