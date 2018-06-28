Olathe restaurant closes after nearly two decades

The famed Gilbert/Robinson Restaurant Group founded such restaurants as Plaza III the Steakhouse and Fred P. Ott's.
Haddad Restaurant Group has owned both concepts since about 1992.
It closed its Plaza III on the Country Club Plaza in March and is relocating to Overland Park. Now it has closed its Olathe Fred P. Ott's.
"Our lease was up and we are going to focus on the Plaza III," said David Haddad, president of Haddad Restaurant Group in Kansas City.
Fred P. Ott's opened at 1100 W. Santa Fe about two decades ago and closed Wednesday. There also are Fred P. Ott's locations on the Country Club Plaza and in Overland Park.
They are known for their "biggie" burgers and drinks, easygoing atmosphere and patios.
Plaza III is scheduled to open at 12631 Metcalf Ave. later this year.
Comments