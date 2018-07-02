West Bottoms restaurant in converted gas station closes after more than seven years

The Genessee Royale Bistro has closed after more than seven years in the West Bottoms.

Owner and founder Todd Schulte confirmed the closing but declined to comment further. A sign on the door of the restaurant, at 1531 Genessee St., says: "Sorry, we're closed. Thank you for your patronage over the past years. Todd, Tracy and staff."

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The restaurant's landlord and Stockyards District developer Bill Haw said: "It has been a tremendous addition to the neighborhood and played a major role in the reincarnation of the Stockyards District."

The former gas station, across from the Livestock Exchange Building, was remodeled as a bright red "destination" restaurant with garage doors opening to a patio.

Menu items included house-made granola and yogurt for breakfast and curried cashew chicken salad sandwiches and Guajillo smoked chicken tacos for lunch.

Its popular Sunday brunch included waffles with apple compote, maple salted caramel and cinnamon cream.

Haw is in discussions with other possible tenants for the building, including the Campground.