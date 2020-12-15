KC-area restaurant, grocery, brewery updates in COVID-19: December openings, closing

Every month we run a long list of restaurant, grocery and brewery openings, closings and what will be coming soon. The COVID-19 crisis has upended the restaurant industry and pushed back many openings for weeks or months.

This month we have the return of a Leawood restaurant that has been closed since March and more than a dozen new eateries, including several dessert options and doughnut stops. But a half dozen locally-owned operations are closing permanently.

Openings

▪ Bravo Italian Kitchen in Leawood’s Town Center Plaza, has been closed since the March shelter-in-place orders. Now the restaurant, at 5005 W. 117th St., has reopened under new corporate owners.

▪ Butterfield’s Bakery & Market, Lenexa Public Market, 8750 Penrose Lane, Lenexa.

▪ Cedar Street Toffee has opened a commercial kitchen and retail shop at 4521 W. 90th St. in Prairie Village, just east of Tatsu’s French Restaurant.

▪ The Combine, deli, pizza and bar in the Wonder Shops + Flats, 2999 Troost Ave.

▪ Cork Dork, 1700 Broadway, private social club with wine storage.

▪ DOP Donuts, 7512 W. 80th St., Overland Park.

▪ Duck Donuts, 12130 State Line Road, Leawood, in the Leawood Plaza Shopping Center. Relocation.

▪ El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 13612 Washington St.

▪ Epic Burgers, Kansas City Marriott Downtown, 200 W. 12th St. For pickup or delivery only.

Epic Burgers offers specialty burgers, sandwiches, appetizers and desserts for pickup or delivery only. Epic Burgers

▪ Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Streets of West Pryor, 920 N.W. Pryor Road, Lee’s Summit.

▪ Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Bluhawk, 7831 W. 159th St., Overland Park. Dec. 15 opening scheduled.

▪ Fud, 10 Main St., Parkville.

▪ Ice Cream Bae, Park Place, 5260 W. 116th Place, Leawood.

▪ Iron Horse America’s Bar & Grill, 5317 W. 151st St., Leawood.

▪ La Fuente Mexican Street Food, Legends Outlets Kansas City, 10932 Stadium Drive, Kansas City, Kansas.

▪ The Mercury Room, 1800 Walnut St.

▪ Papa Keno’s Pizzeria, 14850 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park.

▪ Perky’s Cafe, 33080 W. 83rd St., De Soto, Kansas. It also has a location in Basehor, Kansas.

▪ Quickies Burgers & Fries, 1000 Kansas Ave., Kansas City, Kansas.

▪ Red Door Woodfired Grill, Sonoma Plaza, 15918 W. 88th St., Lenexa.

▪ Stroud’s Express, SummitWoods Crossing, 1736 N.W. Chipman Road, Lee’s Summit.

▪ Teriyaki Madness, 7074 W. 105th St., Overland Park.

▪ Wandering Vine at the Castle, a restaurant and wine tasting room, in the Caenen Castle at 12401 Johnson Drive in Shawnee.

Closings

▪ Blue Moose Bar & Grill, 4160 W. 71st St., Prairie Village. On Dec. 31.

▪ Bluestem, 900 Westport Road. Plans to close Dec. 19.

▪ Gojo Japanese Steak House, 4163 Broadway. Closed and the owners have sold the building.

▪ Howard’s Grocery, Cafe & Catering, 1708 Oak St. Plans to close in late December.

▪ The Mixx, Power & Light District, 1347 Main St. Closed.

▪ Poi-ō, 1000 W. 25th St. Closed.

▪ Shio Ramen Shop, 3605 Broadway. Plans to close Dec. 23.

Coming soon

▪ Bamboo Penny’s, Park Place, 5270 W. 116th Place, Leawood. Early 2021.

▪ The Big Biscuit, Sonoma Plaza, Lenexa. Early 2021 opening.

▪ Black Agave Tequila Mexican Cuisine & Bar, 9720 Quivira Road, Lenexa. The owners did not respond to questions on an opening date.

▪ Bruu Cafe, Country Club Plaza, 4709 Central Ave. It hopes to open by Christmas.

▪ Canary Bar + Bistro, with a rooftop patio, 3835 Main St. Hopes to open New Year’s Eve.

▪ Cookies and Creamery, 533 E. Red Bridge Road. Dessert shop. Late December or early January.

▪ El Gold, cellar saloon, Hyatt’s Hotel Kansas City, 1228 Baltimore Ave. Early 2021.

▪ Fajita Pete’s, Ritz Charles Plaza at 8909 W. 135th St., Overland Park. February or March 2021. It also plans Brookside and Shawnee restaurants.

▪ The Golden Scoop, non-profit ice cream/coffee shop employing people with developmental disabilities, 9540 Nall Ave., Overland Park. Hopes to open in mid-January 2021.

▪ Hawaiian Bros Island Grill, 11600 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee, hopes to open in February, and Ward Parkway Center, 8805 State Line Road, is planned for March.

▪ HiTides, 519 E. 18th St. New coffee shop selling Donutology donuts, Meshuggah Bagels and Snoasis Ice Cream hopes to open by the end of the year or early January.

▪ Jersey Mike’s, Sonoma Plaza, Lenexa. Early 2021 opening.

▪ Kobi-Q Sushi, 435 Westport Road. January 2021.

▪ Providence Pizzeria, 415 Westport Road. January or February 2021.

▪ Strip’s Chicken, 420 W. 85th St. Jan. 11 opening.

Strip’s most popular order is its chicken strips with fries and donut with three, five or seven chicken strips. Strip's

▪ Summer Moon Coffee, Glenwood Commons, 9127 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. Early 2021.

▪ Va Bene Italian Eatery, 8232 Mission Road, Prairie Village. Jan. 4.

▪ West Bottoms Whiskey Co., 1321 W. 13th St. Plans to open in late December (it is waiting for state approval of its labels).

▪ Yummi Crab, the Landing, 1336 E. Meyer Blvd. Early 2021

Coming later

▪ Andy’s Frozen Custard plans to open in Overland Park’s Prairiefire, and at 7856 Wornall Road in spring 2021. It plans a summer 2021 opening at 4029 S. Noland Road, Independence.

▪ Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar, Southeast Fourth and South Salem streets, Oak Grove. It was scheduled to open in July but corporate officials did not respond to questions on the status of the restaurant.





▪ Bluhawk, 159th Street and Antioch Road in Overland Park. Saltgrass Steakhouse planned to open a location there this year but officials did respond to questions on the status of that location.

▪ Bo Lings Express, 12070 W. 75th St., Merriam. If all goes as planned it would open in March.

▪ Captain D’s, 7525 State Ave., Kansas City, Kansas. After a fire it is set to reopen in 2021.

▪ Chick-fil-A, 95Metcalf, Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park. No opening date was available.

▪ Chicken N Pickle, Prairefire, 135th Street and Nall Avenue, Overland Park. Spring 2021.

▪ City Club Apartments, 1989 Main St. Chef Howard Hanna plans to open two operations — a natural wine bar and modern diner — on the first floor of the apartments. Spring or summer 2021.

▪ Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue, 8721 Ryckert St., Lenexa. Spring 2021.

Ribs cook on a smoker carousel at the Freight House location of Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue in Kansas City. File photo by David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

▪ Hawaiian Bros, 4052 S. Lynn Court Drive, Independence. April 2021 opening.

▪ Hook & Reel, 11721 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. 2021.

▪ Lion’s Choice, Waldo, 1621 W. 76th St. Plans are paused.

▪ Loews Kansas City Hotel, 1515 Wyandotte St. The Stillwell restaurant planned to open this summer, but the opening has been pushed back.

▪ LongHorn Steakhouse, 95Metcalf South, at 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park. Early spring.

▪ Ludo’s, shuffleboard bar, 325 E. 31st St. April 2021.

▪ Made in KC Cafe, 325 E. 31st St. Late March or early April,

▪ Madison’s Neighborhood Eatery, 915 to 991 W. 44th St. It planned to open this summer but now the opening has been pushed back indefinitely.

▪ Meat Mitch Barbecue, Ranch Mart North, 3600 W. 95th St., Leawood. Hopes to open in spring 2021.

▪ Nekter, Corinth Quarter, 8300 Mission Road, Prairie Village. Summer 2021.

▪ One North, Interstate 29 and Armour Road. The development has been slowed by the COVID-19 crisis, including Flow House.

▪ Pickle Bar + Kitchen, 135th Street and Switzer Road, Overland Park. Opening is on hold due to COVID-19, the owners said.

▪ PT’s Coffee Roasting Co., 8139 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. Plans are on hold.

▪ Punch Bowl Social, 612 W. 47th St. Officials said they still plan to open in Kansas City and are “working through delayed opening dates at this time.”

▪ Red Door Woodfired Grill, Streets of West Pryor, Lee’s Summit. Late fall 2021.

▪ Saloon - A Craft Cocktail Bar, inside Old Shawnee Pizza, 6000 Rogers Road, Shawnee (at Nieman Road). Spring 2021.

▪ Scratch Gourmet Express & Catering, 3935 W. 69th Terrace, Prairie Village. Mid-to-late spring. It is currently available for catering.

Scratch Gourmet Express & Catering is offering hot and cold hors d’oeuvres. Scratch Gourmet Express & Catering

▪ Sinkers Lounge, Power & Light District, 53 W. 13th St. Summer 2021.

▪ Snooze an A.M. Eatery, 7000 W.135th St., Overland Park. 2021.

▪ Strawberry Hill Brewing Co., 601 Central Ave., Kansas City, Kan. The owners did not return phone calls.

▪ Streets of West Pryor, Interstate 470 and Pryor Road, Lee’s Summit. Such national restaurants as Bibibop Asian Grill in Mach 2021 and Shake Shack (no opening date was available) are slated for the development. Locally owned Red Door Woodfired Grill also plans to open in the project.

▪ Taco Republic, Corinth Square, 14100 W. 83rd St., Prairie Village. Spring 2021.

▪ Taylor - The Sister of the Russell, 3933 Main St. By the owners of the Russell at Main St. No opening date was available.

▪ Taylor’s Donuts, 1827 Louisiana St., Lawrence. Early 2021.

▪ Third Street Social, 5031 Main St. Early 2021 opening.

▪ Tin Roof, 424 Westport Road. On hold due to COVID-19, so no opening date was available.

▪ Tom Colicchio’s food hall, Mission Gateway, Johnson Drive and Roeland Drive, Mission. Work on the project has halted again.

▪ Torchy’s Tacos, 11919 S. Strang Line Road, Olathe. Spring 2021. A location in Corbin Park,6815 W. 135th St., is scheduled to open in summer 2021.

▪ Unforked, Woodside Village, 4719 Rainbow Blvd., Westwood. The owner did not respond to questions on the opening.

▪ Whataburger is looking at sites in Blue Springs, Independence, Lee’s Summit and Overland Park. At least one is scheduled to open in 2021.

Whataburger is going through planning for a location in Overland Park. Overland Park Planning Commission