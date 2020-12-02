From funnel cake fries to hot chicken nachos: Eight JoCo restaurant, retail updates

Here’s a look at Johnson Country updates — from the return of Leawood’s Bravo to a new Shawnee restaurant and wine tasting room to an Overland Park virtual kitchen selling hot chicken.

▪ Ice Cream Bae got its start inside Made in KC Marketplace on the Country Club Plaza in July 2018.

But Jackie Faltermeier, owner with Adison Sichampanakhone, said they had a good problem — their ice cream was so popular they outgrew their space.

They closed there in October to open their own storefront in Leawood’s Park Place. The shop, at 5260 W. 116th Place, sells their signature ice cream in cups, cones and milkshakes.

Flavors include Strawberry Shortcake with fresh strawberries, Cinnamon Toast Brunch with cinnamon rolls and Teddy Grahams, and Cookies and Dream with Oreos and other cookies.

It also has soft serve flavors such as Chocolate Wasted with Kit Kat chocolate wafers, Oreo cookies and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup. Also on the menu — hot chocolate and espresso over ice cream.

Ice Cream Bae is next to the new Bamboo Penny’s, a locally owned Thai restaurant and rooftop tiki bar scheduled to open in early 2021.

Ice Cream Bae will reopen on the Plaza in late spring 2021. Sichampanakhone also owns Boh Buh in Oak Park Mall.

▪ Wandering Vine at the Castle, a restaurant and wine tasting room, opened Nov. 27 in the Caenen Castle at 12401 Johnson Drive in Shawnee.

Menu items include small plates such as beef and bison sliders with bacon jam and cheddar, flatbreads, soups and salads, and such entrees as prosciutto-wrapped salmon, braised chicken, acorn squash and steak.

Owners Dan and Carla Dyer, who made wine as a hobby for a decade, also will offer a Sunday brunch.

Wandering Vine at the Castle features wines from Grace Hill Winery in Whitewater, Kansas, as well as wines from around the world.

Caenen Castle in Shawnee has been home to Renee Kelly’s Harvest, a farm-to-table restaurant. file photo

▪ Like many restaurant employees, Hulon “Lonnie” Crayton dreamed of having his own restaurant.

After working at operations in New Orleans and Florida, he recently opened Harley’s Hideaway in Shawnee.

The restaurant, at 12200 Johnson Drive, is named after his 12-year-old mixed breed dog and has a paw print in its logo.

The menu includes appetizers such as loaded waffle fry nachos, specialty burgers such as the Queso Fiesta Burger with jalapenos and house-made queso, entrees, sandwiches, salads, tacos and desserts including its Funnel Cake Fries with powdered sugar and chocolate or caramel topping.

Crayton and his wife, Jessica, plan to expand the menu in 2021, adding items such as barbecue, flatbreads and Keto dishes. He also plans to add some favorite menu items from his time in New Orleans and Florida.

Harley’s Hideaway has opened in Shawnee. Joyce Smith jsmith@kcstar.com

▪ Cedar Street Toffee has opened a commercial kitchen and retail shop at 4521 W. 90th St. in Prairie Village, just east of Tatsu’s French Restaurant.

It offers a variety of toffee flavors including white pistachio, dark chocolate, dark chocolate sea salt, and almond in gift boxes, along with peppermint bark.

Owner Teresa Spiess said the toffee also can be given as hostess gifts and stocking stuffers.

Cedar Street Toffee started as an Overland Park home-based business on Cedar Street in late 2016.

▪ South Leawood’s IronHorse America’s Bar & Grill has opened in the former Ironhaus Bierhalle & Garten space in the IronHorse Center.

Menu items include country fried chicken, smoked brisket, vegetarian bowls, blackened salmon club sandwiches, Cobb salad, and daily drink specials.

The restaurant, at 5317 W. 151st St., has a large outdoor patio area with heaters and blanket service.

▪ Teriyaki Madness plans an early December opening at 7074 W. 105th St., Overland Park.

Bowls include chicken teriyaki, orange chicken, steak teriyaki, teriyaki salmon and chicken katsu in a base of white rice, brown rice, fried rice, noodles, vegetables or Yakisoba-style with noodles and vegetables.

▪ Fox & Hound, Indian Creek Shopping Center, 10428 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, has added a Hot Chicken Ghost Kitchen for pickup and delivery only.

The menu includes hot chicken nachos, fried pickles, Nashville hot cauliflower, chicken salad, mac-and-cheese, wings, chicken tenders and sliders, and sandwiches.

▪ Bravo Italian Kitchen in Leawood’s Town Center Crossing has been closed since the March shelter-in-place orders.

Now the restaurant, at 5005 W. 117th St., has reopened under new corporate owners. It is still hiring.