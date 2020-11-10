Crossroads’ new upscale bar: ‘You will feel like you are floating above Kansas City’

The creators of The Monarch Cocktail Bar & Lounge in the West Plaza and Verdigris in Leawood are opening a third upscale bar, this one in the Crossroads.

The Mercury Room is scheduled to open Saturday on the 14th floor of the new Reverb apartment building at 1800 Walnut St. It will have a full bar and offer a dozen specialty cocktails.

The design includes 9,000 LED lights suspended just below the ceiling.

“So you will feel like you are floating above Kansas City under a starry night sky,” said David Manica, partner and owner of Manica Architecture. “It is very polished, very high-end, very sophisticated.”

Among the specialty cocktail offerings will be the Emergent Spectrum (barrel whiskey, mineral water and lemon) and the Bonbori (caviar vodka, buttered Japanese gin, odo seaweed, yuzu, seaweed-manzanilla sherry and pickled oyster). Specialty cocktails will be $30 and will include tax, tip and a small bite from neighboring Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room.

The Lux Perpetua (18-year Japanese whiskey, oxidized syrah, coconut sugar, mirin and bonito-infused campari) will be $52.

Manica opened The Monarch Cocktail Bar & Lounge in the West Plaza in August 2017.

He then took on partners — Christian Moscoso, Dominic Petrucci and Brock Schulte — to open Verdigris in Park Place in May, and now The Mercury Room.

It can hold up to 42 people and it will have six employees. It also has an outdoor terrace.

The Mercury Room has been holding soft openings this week, invite-only. It is taking reservations for the official opening on Saturday but is nearly full.

It also will have a dress code that Manica describes as “high business casual,” including jackets for men.

The Mercury Room will be open from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Saturday. It will be closed Sunday.

It is on the top floor of Reverb, a new 14-story apartment building with 132-units.

A 1,827-square-foot space on the first floor is still available for a coffee shop, boutique or other business.