BBQ-flavored cotton candy, ice cream sandwiches & more. New sweet shop for south KC

South Kansas City will soon have a new spot to satisfy sweet tooth cravings.

Cookies and Creamery hopes to open by late November or early December in a nearly 600-square-foot space at 533 E. Red Bridge Road, next to Crows Coffee in the Red Bridge Shopping Center.

Steve and Kiffany Bosserman first opened Cottontale KC All-Natural Cotton Candy in April 2017, offering such flavors as cookie dough, french toast, key lime, maple bacon and grape, as well as seasonal flavors including sweet barbecue, sour apple, pumpkin spice and eggnog in fall and winter.

They have been selling the cotton candy through their website and at a couple of local specialty shops, as well as in a summer pop-up, After-party Sweet Shop in Overland Park.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, they added another revenue source, “Treat Trike,” a tricycle concession cart offering their cotton candy and other treats.

Kiffany Bosserman with her Treat Trike, a tricycle concession cart. Kyle + Melissa Rivas Photography

Companies can rent the Treat Trike for events, purchasing the products to give away to their employees and guests, or in some cases charging for the products.

The Bossermans live in the Red Bridge area and their children go to school there. They also liked the spot by Crows Coffee and the addition of Wonderscope Children’s Museum, which had its grand opening this month in a new 30,000-square-foot space in the shopping center.

“With the revitalization of Red Bridge as of late, it is making a big comeback,” Steve Bosseman said.

Cookies and Cream will sell Cottontale cotton candy, and its own ice cream sandwiches made with products from local vendors — Mary’s Mountain Cookies and Belfonte ice cream — then rolled in such crushed ingredients as chocolate chips, sprinkles and cereal.

It also will offer a variety of Mary’s Mountain Cookies, scoops or cones with Belfonte ice cream, PopCulture Gourmet Popcorn and milk flavors from Shatto Milk Co.

Kiffany will pay homage to her Mexican heritage with a hand-crafted non-dairy Horchata, including a hot chocolate version in colder months.