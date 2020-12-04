Bundle up and get in line: New outdoor JoCo donut shop will stay open for the winter

The line is long, stretching nearly the length of this parklike area between two downtown Overland Park buildings.

But DOP Donuts has just a few items on its menu — donuts, pastries, drinks — so the line moves quickly and so does the inventory. In the five weeks that it has been open, customers have learned to come early before their favorites sell out.

DOP Donuts is described as Kansas City’s first outdoor pet- and kid-friendly doughnut and coffee shop. And it has plans to stay open this winter.

Doughnut flavors can include red velvet, cherry chip, peanut butter, maple old fashion, wedding cake, blueberry, orange zest, pistachio almond, and chocolate sprinkles. Apple fritters and bear claws may be among the rotating pastry offerings.

DOP Donut’s cherry chip and peanut butter with chocolate sprinkles. Joyce Smith jsmith@kcstar.com

Owner Travis Lindemoen has owned and operated Nexus IT Group, at 7512 W. 80th St. in downtown Overland Park, since 2012. A year ago, he decided to make use of his empty lot next door.

“I love downtown OP and wanted to do something to activate the space,” he said. “It is kind of tucked back there and you don’t expect to stumble across it.”

DOP Donuts is at 7512 W. 80th St., tucked between two buildings in downtown Overland Park. Joyce Smith jsmith@kcstar.com

He bought a vintage Airstream trailer and had it refitted with a commercial kitchen. Then he had to go through Overland Park planning — twice — to get the project approved, then City Council approval, city permits and construction delays caused by COVID-19.

“We planned this to be a nice weather concept, closed in the winter,” Lindemoen said. “But because of COVID we decided to go ahead and stay open in the winter. People come in, bundled up, and sit in the chair to eat. They bring their dogs. It’s a very COVID-friendly environment.”

Donuts are $1.49 a piece, with a dozen doughnut holes for $3.25. It also has child-sized smoothies, 2% milk, chocolate milk, water and coffee drinks.

Customers can social distance at its brightly colored chairs and tables on the green turf.

Hours are 6:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday (or until it sells out). It is closed Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

Lindemoen also will book the venue or the Airstream for special events.