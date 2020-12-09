Cityscape
Headed to Johnson County: Denver-based, all-day breakfast chain targets 2021 opening
Snooze an A.M. Eatery, a Denver-based restaurant chain, is coming to Overland Park with its all-day breakfast, seven days a week.
Officials with Deer Creek Marketplace confirmed that the former Thomasville home furnishings store, at 7000 W. 135th St., will be divided up with Snooze taking nearly half the space for a fall 2021 opening.
A spokeswoman for Snooze confirmed plans for an Overland Park restaurant in 2021 but did not confirm the location or opening date.
Menu items include sweet potato hash; omelet with vegetables topped with chili-lime seasoned avocado; breakfast tacos, burritos and sandwiches; shrimp and grits; and a variety of Benedicts, french toast and pancakes, including Pineapple Upside Down Pancakes.
Seasonal items include the current jalapeno and pomegranate glazed bacon, peppermint bark pancakes and a Holiday Harvest Bowl with butternut squash and sweet potatoes.
It also has coffee drinks, cold-pressed juices and cocktails.
Snooze put up a new building at 4140 Broadway in Westport and opened earlier this year, its first restaurant in Missouri.
Hours are daily, 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Snooze was founded in 2006 by brothers Jon and Adam Schlegel.
