Japanese steakhouse closing after more than 4 decades — and 2 more shut doors downtown

Chef Jo Yamanaka moved from his native Kyoto, Japan, to Kansas City to open a restaurant in 1978.

Since then, his Gojo Japanese Steak House has been a mainstay in its spot at 4163 Broadway, between the Country Club Plaza and Westport.

But after closing temporarily for the shelter-in-place orders in March, it soon posted a sign on its front door: “We will reopen when COVID-19 is over.”

Now the restaurant is closing permanently and a new owner has purchased the building.

A post on Gojo’s Facebook page read: “The impacts of COVID-19 brought us to the conclusion that it’s just too difficult for us to keep our restaurant doors open.”

It was noted that some employees had been with the restaurant since the beginning.

Fans were quick to respond: “This is extremely sad news. I have eaten my birthday meal at Gojo with my family and friends since its opening. I am brokenhearted.” And another: “Our family has been going there since the beginning. Best restaurant in KC. So sad.”

Yamanaka’s daughter, Kyo Yamanaka Noble, is helping with the transition to a specialty food company.

They will bottle Gojo’s yellow sauce, teriyaki glaze and baste, and miso ginger dressing to sell in grocery stores and ship to customers nationwide in early 2021.

“The restaurant opened before I was born. So it’s definitely sad to close it. But we are hearing from people who have so many great memories,” she said.

▪ Carlos Mortera opened Poi-ō two years ago in downtown’s Westside neighborhood and quickly built a loyal following.

But now he is closing the wood-fired chicken restaurant at 1000 W. 25th St.

In a Facebook post, Mortera said: “With heavy hearts we are sad to announce that Poi-ō will close its doors on November 28th. It has been a privilege and honor to have served you! We hope to see new and old faces between now and our closing date.”

In a phone interview Friday, he said: “You lose more money if you stay open then if you close. That’s how the restaurant business is right now.”

He plans to hold pop-ups for his Taqueria Vegana in the short-term.

Poi-O serves wood-fired chicken, fresh tortillas, adobo pork ribs and sides. jsmith@kcstar.com Joyce Smith

▪ Howard’s Grocery, Cafe & Catering opened five years ago in the East Crossroads.

Now the operation, at 1708 Oak St., plans to permanently shutter at the end of the year.

Howard’s offered such made-to-order items as the Griddled Burger (with house-made American cheese, pea shoots, pickled veggies and burger sauce on a potato bun) and the Crispy Pork Sandwich (slow roasted pork, heirloom tomato, balsamic, basil and ricotta on ciabatta).

Owner Craig Howard plans to run specials in the next few weeks — “Howard’s classics to finish it out,” he said on the cafe’s Facebook page.

“Not sure what the next phases will be next year but we will definitely keep building our farm and growing a lot of good veggies with a commitment to finding our way in the new food culture we’re living in.”

He wasn’t available for further comment.