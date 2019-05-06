KC-area restaurant, grocery & brewery updates for May: What’s coming, open, closed Dozens of restaurants, coffee shops, breweries and event spaces are opening across Kansas City region and Lawrence in the next few months. Here’s three that are opening and three that closed. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of restaurants, coffee shops, breweries and event spaces are opening across Kansas City region and Lawrence in the next few months. Here’s three that are opening and three that closed.

Here’s a look at what’s happening in the Kansas City-area restaurant scene in May. Most opening dates are tentative and can be pushed by delays in construction, licensing and other issues. Call before visiting.

Now open

▪ Chances Social, coffee, art and cocktails, 419 E. 18th St.

▪ The Comedy Club of Kansas City, 1130 W. 103rd St.

▪ Cotton Blossom BBQ, Worlds of Fun, 4545 Worlds of Fun Ave.

Cotton Blossom BBQ has opened at Worlds of Fun. Worlds of Fun

▪ Evolve Juicery & Kitchen, 13309 W. 135th St., Overland Park.

▪ Jefferson’s, 300 Armour Road, North Kansas City.

▪ Jimmy’s Egg, 945 Massachusetts St., Lawrence.

▪ The Littlest Bake Shop, 645 E. 59th St. (in the former Pirate’s Bone spot.) Serving fresh-baked gluten-free and vegan items. Hours: noon to 7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

▪ Lutfi’s Fried Fish, 13225 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee.

▪ Mean Mule Distilling Co., 1733 Locust St.

▪ Paulie D’s Pizza, 5735 Johnson Drive, Mission.

▪ Percheron, Crossroads Hotel, 2101 Central St. Rooftop bar and restaurant.

▪ Sandhills Brewing, 5612 Johnson Drive, Mission.

▪ Servaes Brewing Co., 10921 Johnson Drive, Shawnee.

▪ Westport Event Space, 427 Westport Road.

Closings

▪ Attitude, breakfast and lunch spot, 600 E. 31st St.

▪ Cafe Europa, The Shops at Union Hill, 2976 Gillham Road.

▪ Mama Tio’s, 8026 Paseo Blvd. (now Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard).

▪ The Sundry, Plexpod Westport Commons, 300 E. 39th St.

▪ Vildhast, Parlor KC, 1707 Locust St.

Coming soon

▪ Andy’s Frozen Custard: In the redeveloped Metcalf South — now known as 95Metcalf South at 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park, and 10641 State Line Road, for June openings.

▪ Bar + Rec, 1729 Grand Blvd. The outdoor area is scheduled to open in the fall.

▪ Bibibop Asian Grill at 505 W. 75th St. in Waldo; in a multi-tenant building on the outskirts of Oak Park Mall, 11875 W. 95th St., Overland Park; and in Corbin Park, 6455 W. 135th St., Overland Park. August openings are planned.

▪ The Big Biscuit, Westport, 4039 Mill St. Summer opening.

▪ Black Bear Diner, South Little Blue Parkway and Interstate 70, Independence, and 11981 S. Strang Line Road, Olathe. Late 2019 openings.

▪ Blade & Timber, Power & Light District, 1303 Baltimore Ave. Late summer.

▪ Bond’s Chicken & Blues, 334 E. 31st St. Scheduled to open Saturday, May 11.

▪ Brick + Mortar, 7425 Broadway. June opening in the former Tanner’s space.

▪ Brookside Barrio, Red Bridge Shopping Center, Holmes Road and Red Bridge Road. Mid-May opening.

▪ Cafe Corazon, 1721 Westport Road. Summer opening.

▪ Chicken Please, City Market, 21 E. Third St. Opening mid-to-late May.

▪ Conroy’s Public House, 12924 State Line Road, Leawood. Late May.

▪ Denver Biscuit Co., wants to open a Westport location at 4140-44 Pennsylvania Ave.

▪ DragonFly Tea Zone, 1809 W. 39th St. Late May.

▪ Evolve Juicery & Kitchen, The Vue, 7201 W. 80th St., Overland Park, hopes for a summer opening.

▪ Fairway Creamery, 5938 Mission Road, Fairway. Late May opening.

▪ Fields & Ivy Brewery, 706 E. 23rd St., Lawrence. No opening date was available.

▪ Fox and Pearl, 2143 Summit St., by the owners of Hank Charcuterie in Lawrence. Spring opening. (Temporarily at 815 W. 17th St. and after it relocates down the street, the owners hope to open a new concept in the 815 W. 17th St. space).

▪ Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 8817 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Merriam, (the site of a former Winstead’s.) Later this year.

▪ Freestyle Poke, 7108 W. 135th St., Overland Park, for a late May opening, and 8708 Flintlock Road in the Northland for an early July opening.

▪ Friction Beer Co., 1701 McGee St. Summer opening.

▪ The Garrison Cafe powered by The Roasterie, 512 Southwest Blvd. June 7 opening

▪ Grad School, 1744 Broadway. The owner also has a Grad School restaurant in Springfield. No opening date was available.

▪ Hawaiian Bros. Island Grill, 12120 College Blvd., Overland Park. June 4.

▪ Jimmy’s Egg, Bob Billings Parkway and Wakarusa Drive, Lawrence. Late May.

▪ Jonathan’s, 421 Westport Road. Upscale cocktail bar and lounge in the former Snow & Co. space. Early summer opening.

▪ Komotodo Sushi Burrito, Corbin Park, 13713 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. May 11 opening.

▪ Lion’s Choice, 10313 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. Late May.

▪ Made in Kansas City, River Market, 324 Delaware. Retail shop and small cafe in a vintage streetcar. Summer opening.

▪ Madison’s Neighborhood Eatery, 915 to 991 W. 44th St. Early June. Coffee shop to open later.

▪ McGonigle’s Cafe hopes to open in the former Eden Alley spot at 707 W. 47th St.

▪ Meat Mitch Barbecue, Ranchmart North, 3600 W. 95th St., Leawood. September opening.

▪ Nékter Juice Bar, Hawthorne Plaza, 5005 W. 119th St., Overland Park. June 1 opening.

▪ 95Metcalf South, at 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park, said it is in negotiations to sign Buffalo Wild Wings, Longhorn Steakhouse and Panera Bread.

▪ Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom, 10920 N.W. Ambassador Drive for a fall opening. No opening date was available for another Old Chicago slated for the One North development at Interstate 35 and Armour Road in North Kansas City.

▪ Parisi Cafe, The Vue, 7261 W. 80th St., Overland Park. Mid-to-late spring.

▪ Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe, 25 E. 12th St. The owner did not return phone calls seeking comment on an opening date. This location was first confirmed in February 2016.

▪ Pirate’s Bone, closed at 645 E. 59th St. It plans to reopen at 2000 Main St., the former Brioche spot, in late May.

▪ Plate, East Brookside, 701 E. 63rd St. Hope to open in mid-to-late May.

▪ Plowboys Barbeque, 6737 W. 75th St., Overland Park. Mid-to-late June.

▪ Pokesan Sushi, 1513 Grand Blvd., on the second floor above Koko Thai. May opening.

▪ PT’s Coffee Roasting Co. cafe, 1310 Baltimore Ave. Spring opening.

▪ Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers wants to open at 12056 W. 95th St., Lenexa, and on the southeast corner of East North Avenue and Starlight Drive, just east of Mullen Road, in Belton. The company declined to comment on the locations.

▪ Red Door Woodfired Grill: A Liberty location is scheduled to open in late August at 9705 N. Ash Ave. A Lenexa location, in Sonoma Plaza at 87th Street and Maurer Road, is planned for early January.

▪ Rise Southern Biscuits and Righteous Chicken, (formerly Rise Biscuits Donuts), 6947 Tomahawk Road, Prairie Village. Summer opening.

▪ Rochester Brewing and Roasting Co., 2129 Washington St. Spring opening.

▪ Rockcreek Brewing Co., 5880 Beverly Ave., Mission. It hopes to open in 2019.

▪ Sayachi Sushi & Oyster Bar, 6322 Brookside Plaza. Hopes to open by June.

▪ Shake Shack, Town Center Plaza, on the site of the former On the Border at 5200 W. 119th St., Leawood. 2019 opening.

▪ Shot Stop, Westport, 4120 Pennsylvania Ave., former Dempsey’s spot, late summer.

▪ Slim Chickens, 6591 Johnson Drive, Mission (former Taco Bell). No opening date was available.

▪ Soiree Steak & Oyster House, 1512 E. 18th St. Opening the week of May 6.

▪ Sonoma Plaza, at 87th Street Parkway and Interstate 435 in Lenexa, said it will have several restaurant tenants: McKeever’s Market & Eatery (June opening), Culver’s (July). Then Chick-fil-A, Chipotle and Red Door Grill and Starbucks for early 2020.

▪ Stone Canyon Pizza, 504 N.E. 70th St., Suite A, Gladstone. Early summer opening.

▪ Strawberry Hill Brewing Co., 601 Central Ave., Kansas City, Kansas. Summer opening planned.

▪ Streetcar Grille & Tavern, 1524 Main St. Mid-July opening planned.

▪ Taco Bell wants to open in the Shops on Blue Parkway at Blue Parkway and Kensington.

▪ Twisted Fresh, 4931 W. Sixth St., Suite 118A, Lawrence. Mid-May.

▪ Unforked, Woodside Village, 4719 Rainbow Blvd. Late summer.

▪ Urban Cafe, 5500 Troost Ave. By June.

▪ West Bottoms Whiskeys, 1321 W. 13th St. Late May opening.

▪ The Wooden Spoon, 4671 Indian Creek Parkway, Overland Park. May 14 opening.

▪ Worlds Grocer, 3967 Main St. No opening date was available.

▪ Zavino, an Italian-themed restaurant, Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City, 3200 Ameristar Drive. New owners, Boyd Gaming of Las Vegas, plan a mid-June opening.

Coming later

▪ Andy’s Frozen Custard plans to open in Overland Park’s Prairiefire and as well as in Liberty, in early 2020.

▪ Flow House, Interstate 35 and Armour Road. Spring 2020 opening (subject to two new hotels finishing construction).

▪ Just Burgers, 13115 Holmes Road. (By the owners of the new Martin City Coffee, just to the south). 2020 opening

▪ Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, 4140 Broadway. Late 2019 opening.

▪ Tom Colicchio’s food hall, Mission Gateway, Johnson Drive and Roeland Drive, Mission. By 2020.

▪ T-Shotz, golf and entertainment complex, Metro North Crossing, U.S. 169 and Northwest Barry Road. Spring 2020 opening.