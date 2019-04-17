Peek inside Parlor, a new food hall, in the Crossroads Arts District Parlor, at 1701 Locust Street, is a new food hall that has opened in the Crossroads Arts District. Parlor features seven restaurants, two bars and several areas for lounging and an outdoor space overlooking downtown KC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Parlor, at 1701 Locust Street, is a new food hall that has opened in the Crossroads Arts District. Parlor features seven restaurants, two bars and several areas for lounging and an outdoor space overlooking downtown KC.

Parlor KC, the new food hall in the Crossroads, will soon have an open spot.

One of its original tenants, Vildhast Scandinavian street food, plans to close April 27.

Owners Josh Rogers and Katee McLean said they had a two-year lease but it was voided when they didn’t make the “sales minimum dictated on the lease.”

“We took a great risk going into the Crossroads and unfortunately it didn’t work out for us,” McLean said. “It’s nice to be able to try a concept before going to a brick-and-mortar and this was the perfect place to give this a try.”

They also are struggling to keep their Krokstrom Klubb & Market in midtown open. They have reached out via social media seeking support from their customers.

Now they will incorporate Vildhast’s brunch and lunch menu into Krokstrom, including salads and open-faced sandwiches such as Swedish meatball, as well as brunch and lunch plates.

“We really want to get neighborhood business so I thought brunch and lunch would get people in,” McLean said.

Parlor KC was in planning and construction for 18 months before opening to great fanfare in late September. The century-old East Crossroads warehouse is home to seven local food operations with a “living room” and “den” as well as two bar areas.

Dominic Hoferer, general manager of food hall at 1707 Locust St., said: “We wish Katie and Josh nothing but the best and they will always be part of the opening crew. Their product that was here was absolutely amazing.”





Parlor KC is currently looking for a new local restaurant tenant for the spot.