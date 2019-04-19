The Sundry closes in Plexpod Westport Commons but the space won’t be empty for long

The Sundry relocated from the Crossroads to midtown’s Plexpod Westport Commons in late 2017. It recently closed but a new tenant is expected to open in the space soon. jsmith@kcstar.com

A move from a large freestanding Crossroads building to a midtown coworking facility with some built-in customers wasn’t enough to save The Sundry cafe and marketplace.

After nearly three years at 1706 Baltimore Ave., the Sundry moved to Plexpod Westport Commons, at 300 E. 39th St., in late 2017.

“The original idea with the Sundry was that we were going to be that mix of that market and that restaurant but ultimately we would produce Sundry products sold outside the Sundry,” said founder Ryan Wing. “We were trying to create more demand for food made with locally sustained ingredients. To buy from farmers and create a demand for farmers’ products that wasn’t there. We just weren’t able to do it.”

In a statement, Stephanie Medina, director of operations for Plexpod, said: “Everyone enjoyed and loved The Sundry concept and we wish Ryan nothing but the best on his future endeavors.”

She said the entrepreneurs working out of Plexpod need the convenience of an on-site food service, so a new tenant would open in the former Sundry space “soon.”

In other midtown news: Attitude has closed at 600 E. 31st St. The breakfast and lunch spot opened a couple of years ago. The owners couldn’t be reached for comment.