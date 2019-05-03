Northland’s Stone Canyon pizza opening a third restaurant in Gladstone

Among the offerings at Stone Canyon Pizza: five cheese with roma. Special to The Star

Locally owned Stone Canyon Pizza, with locations in downtown Parkville and Zona Rosa, will now open a Gladstone restaurant.

Founder Kevin Heaton and his business partner, Joe Gallagher, plan an early summer opening at 504 N.E. 70th St., Suite A. The 4,000-square-foot space is part of a former post office building that was converted to two retail spaces — one housing Snow & Co. for a time.

Stone Canyon is renovating the former Snow & Co. space for a “modern rustic” decor. It will seat about 120 people inside with garage doors opening to a front patio seating 40 people.

“Working with the City of Gladstone was the main reason we are there. They were very accommodating. And being neighbors with places like Summit Grill and the Laughing Place Bakery — established brands, both very successful,” Heaton said. “And I think we fill that niche in there.”

Stone Canyon offers build-your-own pizza as well as a variety of specialty pizzas including spicy barbecue, Garden Primavera with a honey wheat crust and spinach and mushrooms, and the Italian Delight with pepperoni, Italian sausage, Genoa salami and sweet roasted red peppers.

It also has several sandwiches including French dip, apple walnut chicken salad wrap, and a meatball grinder, as well as pastas and salads.

The first Stone Canyon opened in late 1995 in downtown Parkville and the Zona Rosa location opened in 2010. It also had a Lawrence location that has since closed.