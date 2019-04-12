KC-area restaurant, grocery & brewery updates for April: What’s coming, open, closed Here’s a look at what’s happening in the Kansas City-area restaurant scene in April. Most opening dates are tentative and can be pushed by delays in construction, licensing and other issues. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here’s a look at what’s happening in the Kansas City-area restaurant scene in April. Most opening dates are tentative and can be pushed by delays in construction, licensing and other issues.

Here’s a look at what’s happening in the Kansas City-area restaurant scene in April. Most opening dates are tentative and can be pushed by delays in construction, licensing and other issues. Call before visiting.

Now open

▪ Create Thou Art, 1304 N. Missouri 7, Pleasant Hill. An artist studio for open studio, classes and events, with a snack bar.

▪ El Gallo Mexican Food, 15740 E. U.S. 40.

▪ Fireside BBQ & Bar, 10400 Mastin St., Overland Park. New owners have reopened the restaurant.

▪ Happy Belly food truck, based in the Crossroads.

▪ Harvey’s Whistle Stop Market, Union Station, 30 W. Pershing Ave. The former Harvey’s Deli counter space has been converted to more of a market with grab-and-go items.

▪ Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, 1701 N. Missouri 219, Harrisonville.

▪ Krab Kingz, 320 SW Blue Parkway, Lee’s Summit. It also has a location in midtown Kansas City and two in St. Louis.

▪ Love at First Bite cafe, 1021 E. 151st., Olathe. Serves pastries, breakfast cups such as avocado with eggs, banh mi, sandwiches, bubble teas and smoothies.

▪ Mansion Coffee, 2821 Independence Ave.

▪ McGonigle’s Market’s BBQ Trailer, 1307 W. 79th St. Now open for the season with a new trailer.

▪ Not Lost Brewing, 229 S. Main St., Ottawa, Kansas.

▪ One East Urban Bar + Kitchen, Westin Crown Center, 1 E. Pershing Road.

▪ Pho Sai Gon, 14861 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park.

▪ Pier 88 Boiling Seafood & Bar, 11825 E. U.S. 40, Independence.

▪ Poke Point, 937 Massachusetts St., Lawrence.

▪ Pokelicious Poke Bowl and Sushi Burrito, Rosana Square, 7414 W. 119th St., Overland Park.

▪ Ragazza, 4301 Main St.



▪ Sahara Mediterranean Grill, 7060 W. 135th St., Overland Park. It also has locations by the University of Missouri-Kansas City and in Lee’s Summit.





▪ Sancho Streetside, 11101 Johnson Drive, Shawnee. The owners opened a food truck a year ago and now have a catering and to-go operation on Johnson Drive. They also will open an event space later this month.

▪ Starbucks, 1571 Main St.

▪ Triple Flavor Cafe, 10004 N. Ambassador Drive. American and Mediterranean cuisine with some Indian items.

▪ Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 7592 W. 119th St., Overland Park. Scheduled to open at 7 a.m. Friday, April 12.

▪ True Food Kitchen, Country Club Plaza, 4749 Pennsylvania Ave.

▪ Vested Coffee, 310 W. Eight St.

Closings

▪ Beignet, 3959 Westport Road.

▪ Captain D’s, 7525 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan., after a fire. The company plans to rebuild.

▪ Lucky Buffet Chinese Food, 7836 State Ave., Kansas City, Kansas. The owner said she lost her lease after two decades in the space.

▪ Mama’s Tio’s, 8026 Paseo Blvd. (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard). Closing at the end of business April 12 after 40 years.

▪ Winstead’s, 12056 W. 95th St., Lenexa. It is scheduled to close at the end of business April 14.

Coming soon

▪ Alma Mader Brewing, 2635 Southwest Blvd. Late spring opening.

▪ Andy’s Frozen Custard plans to open in the redeveloped Metcalf South — now known as 95Metcalf South at 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park, in early June. A location at 10641 State Line Road is scheduled to open in mid-June.

▪ Bar + Rec, 1729 Grand Blvd. The outdoor area is scheduled to open in the fall.

▪ Bibibop Asian Grill at 505 W. 75th St. in Waldo; in a multi-tenant building on the outskirts of Oak Park Mall, 11875 W. 95th St., Overland Park; and in Corbin Park, 6455 W. 135th St., Overland Park. August openings are planned.

▪ The Big Biscuit, Westport, 4039 Mill St. Summer opening.

▪ Black Bear Diner, South Little Blue Parkway and Interstate 70, Independence, and 11981 S. Strang Line Road, Olathe. Late 2019 openings.

▪ Brookside Barrio, Red Bridge Shopping Center, Holmes Road and Red Bridge Road. Mid-May opening.

▪ Broseph’s Restaurant Group plans to open a new concept in the former Tanner’s space at 7425 Broadway in Waldo. Mid-to-late May opening.

▪ Cafe Corazon, 1721 Westport Road. May or June opening.

▪ The Comedy Club KC, 1130 W. 103rd St. Later this month.

▪ Conroy’s Public House, 12924 State Line Road, Leawood. Mid-May.

▪ Cotton Blossom BBQ, Worlds of Fun, 4545 Worlds of Fun Ave. April 13.

▪ Denver Biscuit Co., wants to open a Westport location at 4140-44 Pennsylvania Ave.

▪ DragonFly Tea Zone, 1809 W. 39th St. Early May.

▪ Evolve Juicery & Kitchen, The Vue, 7201 W. 80th St., Overland Park, hopes for a May opening. It also plans to open a location at 13309 W. 135th St., Overland Park, on April 22.

▪ Fairway Creamery, 5938 Mission Road, Fairway. May opening.

▪ Fields & Ivy Brewery, 706 E. 23rd St., Lawrence. Early May opening.

▪ Fox and Pearl, 2143 Summit St., by the owners of Hank Charcuterie in Lawrence. Spring 2019. (Temporarily at 815 W. 17th St. and after it relocates down the street, the owners hope to open a new concept in the 815 W. 17th St. space).

▪ Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 8817 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Merriam, (the site of a former Winstead’s.) Later this year.

▪ Freestyle Poke, 7108 W. 135th St., Overland Park, for a late May opening, and 8708 Flintlock Road in the Northland for an early July opening.

▪ Friction Beer Co., 1701 McGee St. Summer opening.

▪ Fud restaurant had a site picked out in the Crossroads but that deal fell through.

▪ The Garrison Cafe powered by The Roasterie, 512 Southwest Blvd. Spring opening.

▪ Grad School, 1744 Broadway. The owner also has a Grad School restaurant in Springfield. May opening.

▪ Hawaiian Bros. Island Grill, 12120 College Blvd., Overland Park. By summer.

▪ Jimmy’s Egg, 945 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Monday, April 15. It also is opening another Lawrence location.

▪ Jonathan’s, 421 Westport Road. Upscale cocktail bar and lounge in the former Snow & Co. space. Spring opening.

▪ Komotodo Sushi Burrito, Corbin Park, 13713 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. Early May.

▪ Lion’s Choice, 10313 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. No opening date was available.

▪ Made in Kansas City, River Market, 324 Delaware. Retail shop and small cafe in a vintage streetcar. Summer opening.

▪ Madison’s Neighborhood Eatery, 915 to 991 W. 44th St. Early June. Coffee shop to open later.

▪ McGonigle’s Cafe hopes to open in the former Eden Alley spot at 707 W. 47th St.

▪ Mean Mule Distilling Co., 1733 Locust St. Tasting room grand opening 4 p.m. Friday, April 12.

▪ Meat Mitch Barbecue, Ranchmart North, 3600 W. 95th St., Leawood. September opening.

▪ Nékter Juice Bar, Hawthorne Plaza, 5005 W. 119th St., Overland Park. Early May.

▪ 95Metcalf South, at 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park, said it is in negotiations to sign Buffalo Wild Wings, Longhorn Steakhouse and Panera Bread.

▪ Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom, 10920 N.W. Ambassador Drive for a fall opening. No opening date was available for another Old Chicago slated for the One North development at Interstate 35 and Armour Road in North Kansas City.

▪ Parisi Cafe, The Vue, 7261 W. 80th St., Overland Park. Mid-to-late spring.

▪ Percheron, Crossroads Hotel, 2101 Central St. Rooftop bar and restaurant plans a May 2 opening.

▪ Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe, 25 E. 12th St. The owner did not return phone calls on a opening date.

▪ Pirate’s Bone, closed at 645 E. 59th St. It plans to reopen at 2000 Main St., the former Brioche spot, in May.

▪ Plate, East Brookside, 701 E. 63rd St. Hopes to open by the end of the month.

▪ Plowboys Barbeque, 6737 W. 75th St., Overland Park. Mid-to-late June.

▪ Pokesan Sushi, 1513 Grand Blvd., on the second floor above Kokothai. May opening.

▪ Paulie D’s Pizza, 5735 Johnson Drive, Mission. By mid-April.

▪ Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is going through planning for sites at 12056 W. 95th St., Lenexa, and on the southeast corner of East North Avenue and Starlight Drive, just east of Mullen Road, in Belton. The company declined to comment on the locations.

▪ Rise Southern Biscuits and Righteous Chicken, (formerly Rise Biscuits Donuts), 6947 Tomahawk Road, Prairie Village. Summer opening.

▪ Rochester Brewing and Roasting Co., 2129 Washington St. Spring opening.

▪ Rockcreek Brewing Co., 5880 Beverly Ave., Mission. It hopes to open in 2019.

▪ Sandhills Brewing, 5612 Johnson Drive, Mission. Late April or early May opening.

▪ Sarah’s on the Hill, 612 N. Fifth, Kansas City, Kansas. Hopes to open by May.

▪ Sayachi Sushi & Oyster Bar, 6322 Brookside Plaza. Hopes to open by June.

▪ Servaes Brewing Co., 10921 Johnson Drive, Shawnee. Soft opening from 6 to 9 p.m. April 16 and April 17.

▪ Shake Shack, Town Center Plaza, on the site of the former On the Border at 5200 W. 119th St., Leawood. 2019 opening.

▪ Slim Chickens, 6591 Johnson Drive, Mission (former Taco Bell). No opening date was available.

▪ Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, 4140 Broadway. Late 2019 opening.

▪ Soiree Steak & Oyster House, 1512 E. 18th St. Spring opening.

▪ Sonoma Plaza, at 87th Street Parkway and Interstate 435 in Lenexa, said it will have several restaurant tenants: McKeever’s Market & Eatery (June opening), Culver’s (July). Then Chick-fil-A, Chipotle and Red Door Grill and Starbucks for early 2020.

▪ Strawberry Hill Brewing Co., 601 Central Ave., Kansas City, Kansas. Summer opening planned.

▪ Streetcar Grille & Tavern, (formerly Main Street Tavern), 1524 Main St. Mid-July opening planned.

▪ Taco Bell wants to open in the Shops on Blue Parkway at Blue Parkway and Kensington. If the deal is completed it would open in June or July.

▪ Twisted Fresh, 4931 W. Sixth St., Suite 118A, Lawrence. April 30.

▪ Unforked, Woodside Village, 4719 Rainbow Blvd. Late summer.

▪ Union, event space, 1721 Baltimore Ave. Late April opening.

▪ Urban Cafe, 5500 Troost Ave. Mid-May.

▪ West Bottoms Whiskeys, 1321 W. 13th St. Late May opening.

▪ Westport Event Space, 427 Westport Road. April opening.

▪ Worlds Grocer, 3967 Main St. No opening date was available.

▪ Zavino, an Italian-themed restaurant, Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City, 3200 Ameristar Drive. New owners, Boyd Gaming of Las Vegas, plan a May opening

COMING LATER

▪ Andy’s Frozen Custard plans to open in Overland Park’s Prairiefire and as well as a Liberty location, in early 2020.

▪ Flow House, Interstate 35 and Armour Road. Spring 2020 opening (subject to two new hotels finishing construction).

▪ Just Burgers, 13115 Holmes Road. (By the owners of the new Martin City Coffee, just to the south). 2020 opening

▪ Tom Colicchio’s food hall, Mission Gateway, Johnson Drive and Roeland Drive, Mission. By 2020.

▪ T-Shotz, golf and entertainment complex, Metro North Crossing, U.S. 169 and Northwest Barry Road. Spring 2020 opening.