New ‘eclectic’ Kansas City food truck will offer Korean-style bowls, arepas, burgers

The new Happy Belly food truck doesn’t want to be confined to one cuisine.

So its standard menu will include the HB Serious Burger with jalapenos and garlic aioli (single for $7, double for $10); blue cheese chips ($6); granola and cereal crusted-chicken fingers with chipotle mayonnaise and fries ($8); chicken or beef arepas (two for $8); Korean-style burrito bowl (with pork, brown rice, mole sauce, cotija cheese, cilantro, onions and relish, $7); and Mac & Cheese Diablo (with white cheddar, Gouda, Parmesan, jalapenos and bacon for $8).

“It’s comfort food, things people know, like chicken fingers, but not categorized as one special cuisine. Eclectic,” said Alan Gaylin, founder of Bread & Butter Concepts, which owns the new food truck.

The truck will be parked at some festivals and public events, perhaps First Fridays in the Crossroads, as well as at private events.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices.

The menu is designed by George Atsangbe, vice president of culinary for Bread & Butter Concepts, which also has Gram & Dun, the Oliver, Stock Hill and Urban Table, as well as the Cherry Hall event space.

Bread & Butter Concepts, which is based in the Crossroads, recently sold two of its restaurant concepts — BRGR Kitchen + Bar and Taco Republic, which also had a food truck.