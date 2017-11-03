KC restaurant updates for November: What’s coming, what’s open & what’s closed

Coming soon
▪ Afterword Tavern & Shelves, bookshop, bar and cafe, 1834 Grand Blvd. Late 2017 opening.
▪ The Ainsworth, Park Place, 11563 Ash St., Leawood. Mid-December opening.
▪ Andy’s Frozen Custard, 10816 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee. Late November/early December opening. It also plans to open in the redeveloped Metcalf South, now known as 95Metcalf South. It has a site plan for a location at 10641 State Line Road for a possible mid-summer 2018 opening. Plans for a Corbin Park location fell through, but it would like to open three to four shops in the metro in 2018.
▪ Asa Sushi Mobile, a new food truck from the four-year-old Asa Sushi Hibachi Lounge in Lenexa. Plans to roll out the week of Nov. 6.
▪ The Bar at Red Bridge, 666 E. Red Bridge Road. Officials did not return phone calls.
▪ BKS Artisan Ales, 633 E. 63rd St., Suite 120. Some ticketed tasting events this month with a public opening in December.
▪ Brookside Barrio, 6227 Brookside Plaza. No opening date was available.
▪ The Campground Bar & Grill, 8 Westport Road. No opening date was available.
▪ Casual Animal Brewing Co., 1725 McGee St. Hopes to open by the holidays.
▪ Chi-Town Original, 12210 W. 135th St., Overland Park. Opens Monday.
▪ Chop Chop Rolling Ice Cream, 7406 W. 121st St., Overland Park. No opening date was available.
▪ Firenza Pizza, Shops at Boardwalk, 8624 N. Boardwalk Ave. Mid-November opening scheduled.
▪ Freezing Rolls, BluHawk in Overland Park. Legends Outlets in Kansas City, Kan. and Ward Parkway Restaurant Pavilion. Early December openings for some locations.
▪ Fuji Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar, Best Host Inn Plaza, 5701 Longview Road. Late November opening.
▪ Ginger Sue’s, NorthWood Shopping Center, at 2820 W. 47th Ave., Kansas City, Kan. Plans a November opening.
▪ Hogshead, Country Club Plaza, 4743 Pennsylvania Ave. (former California Pizza Kitchen space). Late November opening.
▪ Jersey Mike’s Subs, BluHawk, 15901 Antioch Road. No opening date was available.
▪ Krab Kingz, 3805 Broadway. Franchisee of the Houston-based seafood restaurant. No opening date was available.
▪ Larkburger, 4800 Main building at 4800 Main St. By the end of the year.
▪ Louie’s Wine Dive, Liberty Commons, Interstate 35 and Missouri 152, Liberty. By the end of the year.
▪ Maru Sushi and Grill, Prairiefire, 5621 W. 135th St., Suite 2620, Overland Park. Monday, Nov. 6 opening scheduled.
▪ McAlister’s Deli, Liberty Commons, Interstate 35 and Missouri 152, Liberty. No opening date was available.
▪ McLain’s Market and Deli is going through the Lawrence planning department for a new location at 1420 Crescent Road. McLain’s officials declined to comment.
▪ Meshuggah Bagels, Liberty Commons, at Missouri 152 and Interstate 35 in Liberty. Friday, Nov. 3 opening.
▪ Nature’s Own Market, 1020 Westport Road. Hopes to open by the end of the year.
▪ Parker at the Fontaine, 901 W. 48th Place, Seventh Floor. Opening in early December in the 901 West space. 901 West will close Saturday, Nov. 4.
▪ The Pearl, 1744 Broadway. Coda formerly occupied the space. The owner could not be reached for comment.
▪ Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe, 25 E. 12th St. No opening date was available.
▪ The Pressed Penny, 1511 Westport Road. Hopes to open by Thanksgiving.
▪ Roasterie Cafe, 4231 Main St., in the H&R Block building. No opening date was available.
▪ Ruby Jean’s Juicery, 3000 Troost Ave. Nov. 11 opening.
▪ The Russell, 3141 Main St. Hopes to open during the holidays.
▪ Rye, Country Club Plaza, 4646 J.C. Nichols Parkway. Mid-to-late November opening.
▪ Scooter’s Coffee, 7621 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Overland Park. Nov. 17 opening.
▪ Stanford’s 813, 813 Walnut. Stanford’s Comedy Club is relocating from the Legends Outlets Kansas City to downtown Kansas City. No opening date was available.
▪ Starbucks has confirmed plans to open in Brookside with a permit taken out for 6304 Brookside Plaza.
▪ Strange Days Brewing Co., 316 Oak St. Late December opening.
▪ The Sundry, Plexpod Westport Commons, at 300 E. 39th St., later this month. It also will open at 10000 Marshall Drive in Lenexa, and in Commerce Tower, 911 Main St., but no opening dates were available.
▪ Tanner’s Bar & Grill, 39Rainbow development, at 39th and Rainbow Boulevard in Kansas City, Kan. December opening scheduled.
▪ Texas Roadhouse, Edgewood Farms, 8051 N. Roanridge Road. Monday, Nov. 6 opening.
▪ Texas Toms, 3009 Strong Ave., Kansas City, Kan. Plans to open in November.
▪ T. Loft plans to open in the new Health House, 3924 W. 69th Terrace, Prairie Village. Dec. 4 opening.
Now open
▪ Charleston’s, Ward Parkway Restaurant Pavilion, at 8817 State Line Road.
▪ Chewology, Lenexa Public Market, 8750 Penrose Lane, Lenexa.
▪ El Rincon Latino, 7777 Quivira Road, Shawnee.
▪ Elly’s Brunch & Cafe, 4800 Main building, Suite 101, formerly the Board of Trade building.
▪ Thee Gin Mill, 4800 W. 135th St., Suite 250, Leawood.
▪ Hamm’s Jamz & More, a delivery-only licensed commercial kitchen operation is selling cinnamon rolls, walnut povitica, sweet breads, candies, fudge, jellies and more. For more information, call 913-219-2376.
▪ Kebab Nights, 7301 W. 91st St., Overland Park.
▪ Lolli & Pops, Oak Park Mall, 95th Street and Quivira Road, Overland Park, sweet shop.
▪ Messenger Coffee Co. + Ibis Bakery, 1824 Grand Blvd.
▪ Nomads, coffee and cocktails, breakfast, lunch and snacks operation, 1804 W. 39th St., in the former D.B. Cooper’s space.
▪ O’Dowd’s Gastrobar, Country Club Plaza, 4742 Pennsylvania Ave. The former O’Dowd’s Little Dublin has reopened after a three month remodel with new “scratch menu” items.
▪ Oscar’s Authentic Mexican Grill, 2034 E. Santa Fe, Olathe.
▪ Pawn and Pint, 613 Walnut St. Relocated from the Crossroads.
▪ Pho Cafe, 6040 N.W. Barry Road.
▪ Rhythm & Booze South, 10901 W. 75th St., Shawnee. It also has a location in the Crossroads area.
▪ Smitty’s Garage, Ward Parkway Restaurant Pavilion, 8811 State Line Road.
▪ Snack Shack, 3112 Strong Ave., Kansas City, Kan. Now open but grand opening Nov. 10.
Coming in 2018
▪ Black Dirt, a new restaurant by the owners of Justus Drugstore, 5070 Main St. Jan. 15, 2018, opening.
▪ Blaze Wood-Fired Pizza, 11991 S. Blackbob Road, Olathe. Early 2018 opening.
▪ Blue Moose Bar & Grill, Red Bridge Shopping Center, Red Bridge and Holmes Road. Late winter/early spring opening.
▪ Caffetteria, Prairie Village Shopping Center, 71st and Mission Road, Prairie Village. January 2018 opening.
▪ Caleb’s, breakfast and lunch, Red Bridge Shopping Center, Red Bridge and Holmes. Early 2018 opening scheduled.
▪ County Line Ice House, Power & Light District, 100 E. 14th St. Spring 2018 opening.
▪ Crows Coffee, Red Bridge Shopping Center, 535 E. Red Bridge Road. January/February 2018 opening.
▪ Dunkin’ Donuts plans to open in the Price Chopper at 501 S. Commercial Drive in Bonner Springs in mid-January.
▪ Flow House, Interstate 35 and Armour Road. July 2018 opening.
▪ Flying Horse Taproom, 600 E. 63rd St., in a building that houses its sister business, Brookside Wine & Spirits. Construction has started for an early 2018 opening.
▪ Golden Ox, West Bottoms, 1600 Genessee St. By April 2018, according to its Facebook page.
▪ Grinders, 733 New Hampshire, Lawrence. January opening scheduled.
▪ Kneaders Bakery & Cafe, 12180 Blue Valley in Overland Park. January 2018 opening.
▪ Made in KC Eats, food truck patio, 509 E. 18th St., plans to open next spring. Three or four food trucks would set up for lunch Fridays and Saturdays. It also will have a shipping container bar.
▪ Meshuggah Bagels is taking a 1,400-square-foot space on the first floor of One Light Luxury Apartments in the Power & Light District. It plans to open by March 1.
▪ Tropical Smoothie Cafe, BluHawk,159th Street and Antioch Road, Overland Park. No opening date was available.
▪ Wahlburgers is teaming up with Hy-Vee to open 26 restaurants, as well as in the 84 Hy-Vee Market Grille locations. No opening dates were available.
▪ Zavino, an Italian-themed restaurant, Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City, 3200 Ameristar Drive. January 2018 opening.
▪ Zoës Kitchen, Town Center Crossing, 4343 W. 119th St., in part of the former Drunken Fish space. Late February or early March 2018 opening.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
