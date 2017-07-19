Northland updates: New Draftcade has arcade games, fried Twinkies; Sheridan’s is back

Gil Acuna did a double take when he saw the Draftcade sign in the Northland’s Zona Rosa.
“Beer and classic arcade. No way,” said Acuna of Parkville.
During a recent weeknight, he showed his daughter, Angelina, 11, how to play some of the old-school games including Pac-Man, Donkey Kong and Galaga — among more than 70 selections — while his wife, Janeth, looked on. It also has pinball, Skee-Ball and board games.
But some customers stopped in just for happy hour specials including 50-cent wings, while others ordered dinner. Draftcade offers such items as pork rinds with sweet onion sugar and Sriracha ranch, loaded beer cheese fries, grilled Caesar salad, deep-fried Twinkies and deep-fried Oreos, fried Boursin cheese and BLT tots.
Porky’s Revenge sandwich has pulled pork, candied bacon, smoked ham, blueberry habanero barbecue sauce, jalapeno coleslaw and onion straws with a side of hand-cut fries for $12. Specialty cocktails include the Dirk the Daring with Jim Beam Black and pink lemonade.
Draftcade opened in mid-April in a 5,000-square-foot space at 7260 N.W. 87th St. Fat Fish Blue formerly occupied the spot. It is geared toward adults and charges a fee for unlimited play. But it has special programs on the weekends for children and teens accompanied by adults. It also uses its sister operation, Improv Comedy Club & Dinner Theater, as an event space seating up to 350 people.
It is the latest addition to a string of restaurants in the Kansas City area that also feature gaming, including Dave & Buster’s, Throwback KC, Pawns and Pints, Up-Down Arcade and Tapcade.
Northland’s Sheridan’s Frozen Custard
A dispute between the franchisee and franchisor led to a lawsuit and the temporary closing of the Northland Sheridan’s Frozen Custard 18 months ago.
Founder Jim Sheridan got possession of the property, at 6248 N.W. Barry Road, on May 1, and he has spent the last couple of months freshening up the space. He hopes to reopen it the week of July 24.
The franchisee opened the Sheridan’s in late 2001, according to the franchisor, and then temporarily closed it on Jan. 29, 2016, when the franchise agreement expired. Litigation has been ongoing between the franchisor and franchisee since 2013. The franchisee has filed an appeal. He couldn’t be reached for comment.
Sheridan said, “We have 30 people hired and looking forward to selling some frozen custard.”
Coming soon
Firenza Pizza plans an October opening in the Shops at Boardwalk, 8624 N. Boardwalk Ave. Area franchisee Jennifer Gardner is the majority partner, with her daughter, Mel Ginther, as minority partner. They also are looking for a second location.
“We will have hand-tossed pizza, the perfect balance balance between soft and crunchy,” Ginther said. “I personally like a pizza with a good thick crust.”
Firenza will have specialty pizzas and made-to-order options using 40 different ingredients sourced from family-owned farms and house-made dressing for the salads.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
Comments