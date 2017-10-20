‘Casual, upbeat’ American restaurant to open Monday at Ward Parkway Center

Oklahoma-based Charleston’s Restaurant plans to open Monday in the new Ward Parkway Restaurant Pavilion.
The 7,000-square-foot restaurant, at 8817 State Line Road, can seat around 280 people inside. It also will have a 24-seat patio scheduled to open in spring 2018.
Menu items will include hickory burgers, Gulf Coast fish sandwich, kale salad, chicken fried steak, shrimp scampi, barbecue baby back ribs and slow-roasted prime rib, along with a daily soup special – from Monday’s spicy bean to Sunday’s chicken and kale.
Hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. It also will have happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday that will feature discounted drinks and starters.
Along with the new Ward Parkway location, Charleston’s has 18 restaurants in Arizona, Indiana, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas.
The new Hal Smith Restaurant concept has a sibling, which has already opened. Smitty’s Garage is at 8811 State Line Road in the pavilion.
More is headed to the pavilion. MidiCi, The Neapolitan Pizza Co. plans to open later this month. The California-based pizza chain took a 3,500-square-foot space at 8815 State Line.
The Ward Parkway Restaurant Pavilion includes a 22,235-square-foot covered pedestrian plaza with seating areas, fountains and fire pits. A free valet service is available from 6 to 11 p.m. daily. It also will have live music from 6:30 to 9:30 pm. Friday and Saturday through the end of the month.
