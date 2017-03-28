Tanner’s Bar & Grill to open by KU Med, plus five other restaurant updates

Tanner’s Bar & Grill is opening another area location.
The locally owned chain plans a mid-summer opening in the 39Rainbow development, at 39th and Rainbow Boulevard in Kansas City, Kan. It is taking a 6,100-square-foot space with 25-foot ceiling on the southwest corner.
Tanner’s was founded in 1985 and it now has more than a dozen locations in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin.
It is known for its “Chicken Lips,” chicken tenders that come chargrilled or deep fried with a variety of sauces to select from, along with specialty burgers, steaks, sandwiches, quesadillas and salads.
Other tenants of 39Rainbow include IHOP and Five Guys Burgers and Fries.
▪ After more than six years of operations, Westport’s Beer Kitchen has temporarily shut down for repairs and new flooring. The location, at 435 Westport Road, is expected to reopen by the end of April.
“It’s a small space and it is busy so it takes a beating. You can’t just repair it one section at a time,” said James Westphal, partner with Mark Kelpe in the Beer Kitchen. They had previously operated One80 in the space starting in mid-2006.
They also have been renovating the outdoor deck of their McCoy’s Public House at 4057 Pennsylvania Ave., just across Westport Road from the Beer Kitchen. McCoy’s opened in mid-1997.
“The deck was there when we took over the space and it was in disrepair. And most critically the trees were dying,” Westphal said. “We wanted to do it right, to scrap it and start over and make a more efficient deck and equally make it more pleasant for our guests. It is nice to sit on the corner and hear conversations of people walking by or the street musicians.”
It took a crane to put in five mature Armstrong red maple trees and the owners had some custom furniture pieces made locally. But they are still waiting on Italian furniture pieces and lighting fixtures.
They also own Char Bar Smoked Meats & Amusements and The Foundry in Westport.
▪ AnaMarina Cafe, 809 W. 39th St. David Hernandez, a native of Venezuela who has lived in the U.S. for 23 years, plans to open the cafe by May. It will be inspired by Venezuelan coffee shops, as well as French ones.
“They were the inventors. I’m in love with Paris and there is not anything like their cafes here in Kansas City,” he said.
He is naming it after his late mother, Ana, and late grandmother, Marina.
Closings
▪ The Drop Bar & Bistro at 409 E. 31st St. plans to close this weekend.
Hope Dillon became a partner with Chris Ridler in the Martini Corner spot three years ago. She said they had planned changes, including rebranding the operation, but lease negotiations fell through.
▪ Jefferson’s restaurant, which is known for its wings and oysters, has closed in Ridgeview Plaza, 10540 S. Ridgeview Road in Olathe. Franchisee Michael Emerson opened it with his mother, Patricia Duncan, in mid-2014. They could not be reached for comment.
The Jefferson’s restaurant franchisor and the landlord of Ridgeview Plaza confirmed the closing. The landlord is looking for a new tenant for the 4,900-square-foot space.
