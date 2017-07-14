Mexican restaurant to open in former Julian space in Brookside

Brookside Barrio Mexican Kitchen & Bar is planning a fall opening.
It is taking the former Julian building at 6227 Brookside Plaza. The 2,000-square-foot building (once a neighborhood gas station) will be remodeled for a “playfully edgy Mexican restaurant serving traditional and specialty tacos.” It also will have Mexican appetizers and entrees for lunch and dinner, along with weekend brunch.
Owner Chris Ridler declined to comment. He also owns Sol Cantina on Martini Corner and Zocalo on the Country Club Plaza. Zocalo has recently been in the news for health code violations.
After nearly eight years of operations, Julian recently closed when owner and chef Celina Tio decided not to renew her lease.
“It’s a great location. I’ve had the support of neighbors and non-neighbors alike, some of the same customers as when I first opened, and I still get new ones,” Tio said before the closing.
She will continue to concentrate on her other businesses, The Belfry, a restaurant and bar in a Crossroads building that she also owns, as well as her consulting business.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
Comments