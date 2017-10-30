Suitsupply is scheduling a Dec. 7 opening in Town Center Crossing.
Cityscape

Four new Leawood retail shops, two pop-ups and one new restaurant on tap

By Joyce Smith

jsmith@kcstar.com

October 30, 2017 9:51 AM

Here are some updates for Leawood’s Town Center Plaza and Town Center Crossing:

▪ Bonobos, Town Center Crossing, 4331 W. 119th St., in part of the former Drunken Fish space. It will be an e-commerce showroom for the online retailer selling “better-fitting” men’s pants, suits, shirts, jeans, swimwear, outerwear and more. No opening date was available.

▪ Everything But Water, Town Center Crossing, 4569 W. 119th St., swim and resort fashion retailer. Nov. 17 opening scheduled.

▪ The Jeweled Gypsy, Town Center Plaza, 5040 W. 119th St. Locally owned pop-up shop for the holidays selling designer and fashion jewelry and accessories. Friday, Nov. 3 opening scheduled.

▪ Organic Hemp Botanicals, Town Center Plaza, 5047 W. 117th St., pop-up selling organic hemp products including oils, creams, lotions, capsules, personal hygiene, shampoo, conditioner, dietary supplements, liquids and inhalants. Opening soon.

▪ Sundance,Town Center Plaza, 4868 W. 119th St., chain selling apparel, footwear, jewelry, accessories, art and home decor. November opening.

▪ Suitsupply, Town Center Crossing, 4419 W. 119th St. A Dec. 7 opening is scheduled.

▪ Zoës Kitchen, Town Center Crossing, 4343 W. 119th St., in part of the former Drunken Fish space. Late February or early March 2018 opening.

Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC

