Four new Leawood retail shops, two pop-ups and one new restaurant on tap

Here are some updates for Leawood’s Town Center Plaza and Town Center Crossing:
▪ Bonobos, Town Center Crossing, 4331 W. 119th St., in part of the former Drunken Fish space. It will be an e-commerce showroom for the online retailer selling “better-fitting” men’s pants, suits, shirts, jeans, swimwear, outerwear and more. No opening date was available.
▪ Everything But Water, Town Center Crossing, 4569 W. 119th St., swim and resort fashion retailer. Nov. 17 opening scheduled.
▪ The Jeweled Gypsy, Town Center Plaza, 5040 W. 119th St. Locally owned pop-up shop for the holidays selling designer and fashion jewelry and accessories. Friday, Nov. 3 opening scheduled.
▪ Organic Hemp Botanicals, Town Center Plaza, 5047 W. 117th St., pop-up selling organic hemp products including oils, creams, lotions, capsules, personal hygiene, shampoo, conditioner, dietary supplements, liquids and inhalants. Opening soon.
▪ Sundance,Town Center Plaza, 4868 W. 119th St., chain selling apparel, footwear, jewelry, accessories, art and home decor. November opening.
▪ Suitsupply, Town Center Crossing, 4419 W. 119th St. A Dec. 7 opening is scheduled.
▪ Zoës Kitchen, Town Center Crossing, 4343 W. 119th St., in part of the former Drunken Fish space. Late February or early March 2018 opening.
