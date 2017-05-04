Liberty Commons updates: What’s open, what’s coming and what restaurant dropped out

HomeGoods will be the latest tenant to open in Liberty Commons.
The off-price home decor retailer plans an 8 a.m. May 21 opening at 257 S. Stewart Road in Liberty. The store will have about 65 full- and part-time employees.
Merchandise will include furniture, rugs, lighting, decorative accessories, kitchen and dining goods, bedding, bath items, children’s decor and toys, outdoor, pet accessories, storage and workplace.
Hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
HomeGoods, a division of TJX, has more than 570 stores across the country. It also plans a new location in Overland Park’s Prairiefire, scheduled to open in August.
It will continue to operate its Marshalls/HomeGoods store in Zona Rosa until late summer, when a new Marshalls is scheduled to open in Tiffany Springs MarketCenter. Then it will close the stores at 8690 N. Dixon Ave.
Legacy Development’s $80 million redevelopment of Liberty Commons includes retail, restaurants and a hotel. It plans a ribbon cutting on May 12.
Academy Sports + Outdoors, Five Below, Gordmans, Kirkland’s, Maurices and Natural Grocers, Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse, PetCo and Ulta Beauty are currently open.
Still to come:
▪ Bath & Body Works, June 5
▪ Meshuggah Bagels, mid-June
▪ Joplimo Mattress, summer opening
▪ Louie’s Wine Dive, fall opening
▪ McAlister’s Deli, fall opening
▪ Slim Chickens, Aug. 7 opening
▪ TownePlace Suites Marriott, spring 2018
But Aveda salon and Spin Neapolitan Pizza no longer plan to open in the center.
Aveda officials couldn’t be reached for comment.
Spin founding partner Gail Lozoff is retiring on July 1 and new partners are coming on board, said founding partner Edwin Brownell. He said Spin had a lease for Liberty Commons, but the developer missed the “deliver by date,” which allowed Spin to drop their plans so the new partners could have more input on future expansion.
According to Legacy, Gordmans also plans to close its Liberty Commons store later this month as part of a national bankruptcy, but Legacy is in talks with a possible tenant for the 44,867-square-foot space.
