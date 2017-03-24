Edgewood Farms update: Freddy’s opens, Main Event for May, Texas Roadhouse for fall

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is the first tenant to open in the Northland’s new Edgewood Farms development, but more are coming.
The Wichita-based Freddy’s opened a new 3,476-square-foot, freestanding building at 8071 N.W. Roanridge Road on March 21. It seats 110 people.
Freddy’s, a fast-casual concept, is known for its lean ground beef steakburgers, Vienna beef hot dogs and shoestring fries, as well at its chocolate or vanilla frozen custard, churned fresh throughout the day.
Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Freddy’s has 248 locations, including 13 in the Kansas City area with one scheduled to open in Raytown in May and another scheduled to open near the Kansas Speedway in early fall.
It was founded in 2002 by Bill, Randy and Freddy Simon and Scott Redler. Nation’s Restaurant News, a trade publication, named it one of the top five fastest growing chains in 2014 and 2015.
Coming soon
▪ Main Event Entertainment plans to open at 9081 N.W. Roanridge Road in Edgewood Farms on May 9.
The 50,000-square-foot entertainment centers combine dining, virtual and interactive game play and bowling, and have about 150 employees.
The Dallas-based company also has locations in Independence and Olathe.
▪ Texas Roadhouse plans a fall opening in Edgewood Farms.
Texas Roadhouse Inc., based in Louisville, Ky., was founded in 1993 with the opening of the first Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Clarksville, Ind. It currently operates more than 485 restaurants in 49 states and four foreign countries, including 392 Texas Roadhouse restaurants and seven Bubba’s 33 restaurants. It has area locations in Belton, Blue Springs, Liberty, Olathe and Lawrence.
The company makes its food from scratch, including bacon bits, croutons and dressing. The restaurants also have a butcher on staff to hand-cut each steak and they cut an average of $1 million of meat annually per location. They also have a baker on staff to make yeast rolls from scratch daily.
The menu includes ribs, portobello mushroom chicken, country fried chicken, fried catfish, grilled salmon, burgers and pulled pork sandwiches.
The walls of each Texas Roadhouse are decorated with murals created for that specific location.
Plans for Edgewood Farms call for 225,000 square feet of retail, including a strip center with several tenants, along with three or four freestanding restaurants. It also will have 275 apartments in several three- or four-story buildings.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
