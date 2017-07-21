Prairiefire signs new sushi restaurant, but two restaurants close

Wasabi Sushi Bar closed in Overland Park’s Prairiefire in early 2016. Now a replacement is coming in.
After a light remodel, Maru Sushi and Grill plans a September opening at 5621 W. 135th St., Suite 2620. Owner Alex Han will serve sushi, sashimi, tapas, Asian-fusion entrees and a variety of fresh fish.
He also has Izumi Sushi and Grill in Eugene, Ore. One of his managers, also a chef, returned to Kansas to be closer to family and talked Han into expanding here.
The Wasabi closing ended up in litigation. Wasabi sued Prairiefire, alleging that smoke and odor issues damaged the business; Prairiefire said Wasabi owned $31,815 in back rent. The lawsuits have been settled.
In other Prairiefire news:
▪ In May 2014, PB&J Restaurants Inc. opened two restaurants in Prairiefire. Paradise Diner and Newport Grill took a prominent corner spot at 135th Street and Nall Avenue, sharing a kitchen. But PB&J recently closed Paradise Diner and replaced it with Paia Fishmarket. Now it has closed, along with the more upscale Newport Grill.
Officials with PB&J declined to comment.
Prairiefire developer Fred Merrill Jr. said the 2,000-square-foot Paradise Diner space could be converted into retail, and another restaurant could take the Newport space and kitchen.
▪ HomeGoods is looking at a mid-September opening for its new store at 6261 W. 135th St., in the former Fresh Market building.
▪ Eva Reynolds Fine Arts Inc. plans to open by Aug. 1 at 5621 W. 135th St., Suite 2630. It plans a grand opening in September.
More Dunkin’ Donuts
Dunkin’ Donuts said it is partnering with three Kansas Price Choppers.
A location is set to open in the Price Chopper at 309 N. Hospital Drive, Paola, on July 26. Hours will be 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The first customers in on opening day will receive a free doughnut with a drink purchase.
Dunkin’ Donuts said it also will open in Price Choppers at 501 S. Commercial Drive, Bonner Springs, and 22350 S. Harrison St., Spring Hill. No opening dates were available for those locations, and Price Chopper officials did not return phone calls.
Price Chopper will own and operate the locations. Menu items will include hot and iced coffees and espressos, hot and iced teas, frozen beverages, a variety of doughnuts, muffins and croissants, and oven-toasted breakfast sandwiches.
Dunkin’ Donuts, which was founded in 1950, has more than 750 locations that it considers “alternative points of distribution,” including locations in supermarkets, on college campuses, hotels, mass transit stations, travel centers, entertainment centers and military bases.
Updates for Corbin Park
▪ Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom plans a Sept. 5 opening at 6815 W. 135th St., Suite A. It serves made-from-scratch pizza, twice-cooked chicken wings, burgers, sandwiches, entree salads, pastas and more.
▪ Maggiano’s Little Italy plans to open Monday, July 24, at 7025 W. 135th St. The chain offers a made-from-scratch, Italian-American menu.
▪ Locally owned Simple Science Juices plans to open July 29 at 13725 Metcalf Ave.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
