New locally owned coffee shop for Red Bridge Shopping Center

By Joyce Smith

September 22, 2017 4:07 PM

Crows Coffee, with locations by the University of Missouri-Kansas City and in Waldo, will soon open a third area coffee shop.

Owner Zach Moores is taking a 2,000-square-foot space on the northeast corner of Red Bridge Shopping Center, at Red Bridge Road and Holmes Road. He hopes to open a Crows Coffee there by late 2017 or early 2018.

It will sell hot and cold coffee drinks, teas, baked goods and snacks. Hours will be 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

“I’m just really happy to be part of south Kansas City,” Moores said. “I bike over there and it is just a beautiful neighborhood and the renovation is great with a lot of activity.”

Blue Moose Bar & Grill, and Silks & Poles Aerial Fitness are under construction in the newly renovated center.

Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC

