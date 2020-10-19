Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes breaks yet another franchise record with TD against Bills

The 25-year-old quarterback continues to litter the record book for a franchise that’s been in place for 57 years.

Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce for an 11-yard touchdown, the Chiefs’ first score in Buffalo Monday afternoon.

It’s the 16th consecutive regular season game in which Mahomes has thrown a touchdown, which breaks a franchise record. It’s also the longest active streak in the NFL.

Mahomes has 90 touchdown passes in just 37 career starts. He’s also nearing 11,000 career passing yards. Earlier this season, he became the fastest player in league history to reach 10,000 yards, reaching the milestone in 34 games, two games quicker than Kurt Warner did it.

Mahomes averages more than 300 yards per game.

And he threw a second TD pass to Kelce later in the first half.