For Pete's Sake
While watching new teammates play, Le’Veon Bell tweets about eagerness to join Chiefs
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, running back Le’Veon Bell couldn’t join the Chiefs for their game Monday afternoon against the Bills in Buffalo.
But Bell was watching as the Chiefs took an early lead, thanks in part to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s 43 yards rushing in the first quarter.
The Chiefs drove 75 yards in five plays for their first touchdown, which came on an 11-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce. Watching it all was Bell, who was cut last week by the Jets and signed with the Chiefs.
It’s fair to say Bell is excited to play for the Chiefs:
