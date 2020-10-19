For Pete's Sake
Ex-Chiefs offensive lineman disputes holding call that cost Clyde Edwards-Helaire a TD
Chiefs rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had the best game of his young NFL career on Monday against the Buffalo Bills
Edwards-Helaire rushed for 161 yards in 26 attempts, an average of 6.2 yards per carry.
It could have been an even bigger game for Edwards-Helaire, who had a 6-yard touchdown run called back because of a holding penalty on offensive lineman Nick Allegretti.
But former Chiefs lineman Geoff Schwartz thought the officials got that wrong. Schwartz, who played for the Chiefs in 2013, shared these thoughts on Twitter:
Fortunately for the Chiefs, it didn’t matter in the end as they won 26-17.
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Comments