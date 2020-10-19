Ex-Chiefs offensive lineman disputes holding call that cost Clyde Edwards-Helaire a TD

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the second half Monday in Orchard Park, N.Y. AP

Chiefs rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had the best game of his young NFL career on Monday against the Buffalo Bills

Edwards-Helaire rushed for 161 yards in 26 attempts, an average of 6.2 yards per carry.

It could have been an even bigger game for Edwards-Helaire, who had a 6-yard touchdown run called back because of a holding penalty on offensive lineman Nick Allegretti.

But former Chiefs lineman Geoff Schwartz thought the officials got that wrong. Schwartz, who played for the Chiefs in 2013, shared these thoughts on Twitter:

He pulled his shoulder pad closer to him when he knocked down the other hand. That’s a legal block — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) October 19, 2020

There’s no way the official who threw the flag saw that — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) October 19, 2020

Fortunately for the Chiefs, it didn’t matter in the end as they won 26-17.

