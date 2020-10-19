Kansas City Star Logo
Ex-Chiefs offensive lineman disputes holding call that cost Clyde Edwards-Helaire a TD

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the second half Monday in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the second half Monday in Orchard Park, N.Y. Brett Carlsen AP

Chiefs rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had the best game of his young NFL career on Monday against the Buffalo Bills

Edwards-Helaire rushed for 161 yards in 26 attempts, an average of 6.2 yards per carry.

It could have been an even bigger game for Edwards-Helaire, who had a 6-yard touchdown run called back because of a holding penalty on offensive lineman Nick Allegretti.

But former Chiefs lineman Geoff Schwartz thought the officials got that wrong. Schwartz, who played for the Chiefs in 2013, shared these thoughts on Twitter:

Fortunately for the Chiefs, it didn’t matter in the end as they won 26-17.

Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
