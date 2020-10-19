With Watkins out for Chiefs Monday, someone had to step up. So Robinson and Pringle did

The Chiefs were the better team nearly every minute of Monday’s game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y. The visitors rolled up big advantages in yardage and time of possession.

But with 4:24 remaining, the Chiefs faced a third-and-12 from their own 33. Without a first down, the Chiefs would be forced to punt with a six-point lead. And the Bills had momentum after scoring a touchdown quickly on their previous possession.

This was the game’s biggest snap. Who delivered? Patrick Mahomes started things with a scramble before finding his target. But on the receiving end weren’t stars Tyreek Hill or Travis Kelce.

Hauling in the huge reception was Byron Pringle.

The former K-State star was on the field because of Sammy Watkins’ hamstring injury. Watkins is a major contributor to the Chiefs’ attack. When every wide receiver is healthy, Pringle doesn’t get many offensive snaps.

But there he was, late in Monday’s game, with his number called.

Here’s how it happened: Mahomes was flushed right. Pringle started on the left side and as Mahomes extended the play, Pringle moved across the field. The reception netted 37 yards and was the Chiefs’ largest gain of the night in a 26-17 victory.

“On that one, he was not even in the read,” Mahomes said. “I looked at Tyreek then Kelce. They safety drove him pretty well. I extended they play and Byron kept working like he always does and I found him at a big time.”

Pringle is a second-year pro who gets most of his snaps on special teams. The Watkins injury moved Pringle and Demarcus up the depth chart.

Robinson matched Kelce with a team-best five receptions and led the Chiefs with 69 receiving yards. Pringle entered Monday with one reception this season. That occurred in last weekend’s loss to the Raiders after Watkins had left the game. On Monday, Pringle had two catches on two targets.

On a night when the Chiefs ran wild — 46 rushing attempts for nearly 250 yards — the Mahomes touch was still required. He hit Kelce with a pair of touchdown passes. Hill, the focus of much Bills attention, had a quiet night with three receptions.

It was up to Robinson and Pringle to deliver.

Robinson has been here before. He entered Monday with 83 receptions and eight touchdowns over his five seasons. Until he lined up for that third-down snap, Pringle’s biggest play of his pro career had been his lone touchdown reception in a loss to the Colts last season.

At Buffalo, he was a difference-maker.

“That was a big one — he did a great job,” Reid said. “Great for him, great for Kansas State’s recruiting and away we go. A beautiful thing all the way around.”