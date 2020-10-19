Here is who national experts are predicting will win Chiefs-Bills game

Ten days ago, this looked like it might be a battle of unbeatens facing off on Thursday night.

Instead, the Chiefs, 4-1, are in Buffalo for a Monday afternoon game against the Bills, 4-1, who are coming off a loss Tuesday night at Tennessee. Yeah, 2020 continues to throw us curveballs, even if some are smaller than others.

Forty-nine experts from around the nation made predictions for the contest. Here are the picks and what they’re saying about the game, which kicks off at 4 p.m. and will be broadcast on Fox (Ch. 4).

Six of eight CBS Sports writers believe the Chiefs will win: Jason La Canfora, John Breech, Will Brinson, Ryan Wilson, Jared Dubin and Jamey Eisenberg. Going with Buffalo: Dave Richard and Pete Prisco. Prisco predicted a 33-31 Bills victory. This is a snippet of what he wrote: “ I think if the Bills have Tre’Davious White back they will win it, and I think he will play. Josh Allen will beat Patrick Mahomes in a battle of gunslingers.”

A 33-24 Chiefs victory is the prediction from Bill Bender of the Sporting News. This is an excerpt of what he wrote: The Chiefs were upset by the Raiders in Week 5, but they are more accustomed to this prime-time spot. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen put on a show, but the Chiefs come out on top.”

The Chiefs will prevail 35-30 writes Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com. This is an excerpt: “ Both Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are constantly trying to balance how much they should improvise versus how much they should stick to structure, and while Mahomes is a little out of whack currently, he’s accustomed to being in shootouts. I’m curious if Bills coach Sean McDermott is ready to embrace playing every week in the 30-plus-point range, because that’s the type of Bills team he’s coaching.”

The Chiefs will top Buffalo say Mike Florio and Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. Smith sees a 21-17 final score. This is part of what he wrote: “Both of these teams are coming off upset losses, but I trust the Chiefs more to bounce back quickly.” Florio predicted a 31-24 score. He wrote: “Desperation quickly sets in for a pair of previously 4-0 teams. The Chiefs tend to bring it when they think they must.”

Three of four writers at Bleacher Reporter picked the Chiefs: Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski. Going with Buffalo is Kalyn Kahler. Gagnon wrote: “The Buffalo Bills are in a tough spot. They were exposed in that Tuesday night loss to the Titans, and now they’re going up against the defending champions on short rest. Not only that, but the Kansas City Chiefs should be out to make a statement in prime time following their first loss in 11 months. Wrong place, wrong time, especially considering injuries to key players such as John Brown, Zack Moss, Tre’Davious White and Matt Milano.”

Nine of 10 experts at ESPN forecast a Chiefs victory: Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Dan Graziano, Mina Kimes, Jason Reid, Laura Rutledge, Kevin Seifert, Trey Wingo and Damien Woody. The one pick for the Bills: Seth Wickersham.

All seven writers at USA Today see a Chiefs victory: Jarrett Bell (34-27 final score), Nate Davis (31-23), Jori Epstein (28-17), Mike Jones (33-31), Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz (35-24), Lorenzo Reyes (34-25) and Tom Schad.(34-24).

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Four of six Sports Illustrated Monday Morning Quarterback writers picked the Chiefs: Connor Orr, Gary Gramling, Mitch Goldic and Jenny Vrentas. A Bills win is the choice for Albert Breer and Andrew Brandt.

The Chiefs will win say seven of the 10 SB Nation writers. James Dator, Alexis Chassen, Pete Sweeney, Jenna Thomas, Ed Valentine, Brandon Lee Gowton and Ameer Tyree. Picking the Bills: Kyle Posey, RJ Ochoa and David Fucillo.