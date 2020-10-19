Chiefs fans thrilled with KC’s rushing attack in 26-17 victory over the Bills

Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams, right, celebrates his second-half touchdown against the Buffalo Bills Monday in Orchard Park, N.Y. AP

Thanks to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a passing attack has never been more important than it is now in the NFL.

But during the Chiefs’ 26-17 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday, the Kansas City rushing attack was the star in this game.

The Chiefs ran the football 46 times for 245 yards in a 26-17 victory at Buffalo.

Fans were thrilled with the victory and the rushing attack that didn’t include Le’Veon Bell, who signed with the team a week ago. Here is what they were saying:

Over 200 yards rushing AND we get bell next week? HA HA HA Good luck league #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/SJdGSuZzb6 — Nicholas Ryan (@Nicky_Ry24) October 19, 2020

46 rushing attempts?! 2020 is crazy as hell! @PatrickMahomes #ChiefsKingdom — David Davidson (@Davidinkc) October 20, 2020

This is what kills me...People BEG US to run..the Chiefs have a great rushing game..."Even though they're moving the ball, they've only scored 20 points"....can't please everyone lmao #ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs #ChiefsVsBills pic.twitter.com/nixoloL4Hc — IG: @_King.Leo__ (@So_BerryBlessed) October 19, 2020

Kansas City reminding everyone tonight that, hey, we can run the football too! #ChiefsKingdom #KCvsBUF — Anthony Rushing (@TonyRushingNY) October 19, 2020

The #Chiefs are proving to be a well rounded team. We good on the running game and the passing. #GoChiefs #ChiefsKingdom #ChiefsVsBills — Dana Michelle Troncoso (@DanaTron1) October 19, 2020

#CHIEFS WIN • WAY TO BOUNCE BACK BOYS — Brian B. Shynin' (@BrianBShynin) October 19, 2020

Chiefs win an important one in Buffalo, 26-17. The rushing attack was dominant. Kelce was solid. Mahomes came up big on third downs in the 2nd half. The defense made some plays. Butker made all his field goals. 5-1 with tie breakers over Bills and Ravens. #ChiefsKingdom — Mark the Overseer (@MarkTheOverseer) October 20, 2020

Outstanding win tonight!! 5-1 and still improving. This rushing game is about to explode the rest of the season! Defense needs a little tightening up. #ChiefsKingdom — Steven DiMartino (@StevenDiMartino) October 20, 2020

I can sleep good tonight knowing my #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom won the game today. I can’t wait to get Leveon Bell out there with us against Denver and then the Jets. Good win team — StaySleep-_- (@PJ_Stay_Sleep) October 20, 2020

That win feels so good! #ChiefsKingdom — holls (@HolliGrace36) October 20, 2020

....we add Le’Veon next week? good luck Denver. #ChiefsKingdom — Cody Butland (@alltruewhiteboy) October 20, 2020