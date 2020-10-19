Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Chiefs fans thrilled with KC’s rushing attack in 26-17 victory over the Bills

Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams, right, celebrates his second-half touchdown against the Buffalo Bills Monday in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams, right, celebrates his second-half touchdown against the Buffalo Bills Monday in Orchard Park, N.Y. Adrian Kraus AP

Thanks to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a passing attack has never been more important than it is now in the NFL.

But during the Chiefs’ 26-17 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday, the Kansas City rushing attack was the star in this game.

The Chiefs ran the football 46 times for 245 yards in a 26-17 victory at Buffalo.

Fans were thrilled with the victory and the rushing attack that didn’t include Le’Veon Bell, who signed with the team a week ago. Here is what they were saying:

Top headlines in your inbox

Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service