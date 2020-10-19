For Pete's Sake
Chiefs fans thrilled with KC’s rushing attack in 26-17 victory over the Bills
Thanks to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a passing attack has never been more important than it is now in the NFL.
But during the Chiefs’ 26-17 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday, the Kansas City rushing attack was the star in this game.
The Chiefs ran the football 46 times for 245 yards in a 26-17 victory at Buffalo.
Fans were thrilled with the victory and the rushing attack that didn’t include Le’Veon Bell, who signed with the team a week ago. Here is what they were saying:
