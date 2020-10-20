Kansas City Star Logo
K-State coach thanks Andy Reid for shout-out about Wildcats after Chiefs game

The biggest gainer of the Chiefs’ 26-17 win over the Bills in Buffalo came on Patrick Mahomes’ 37-yard pass to receiver Byron Pringle.

You could argue it was the most important play as well. The Bills had just cut the Chiefs’ lead to six points, and Kansas City faced a third-and-12 play with 4 minutes, 24 seconds remaining in the game.

That’s when Mahomes connected with Pringle, the former Kansas State player:

After the game, Reid was asked about the play and mentioned the Wildcats:

Taylor Braet, who is director of recruiting for Kansas State football, appreciated the shout-out from Reid:

K-State football coach Chris Klieman retweeted Braet’s tweet.

You can read more about Pringle’s big night here.

Pringle, in his second season, has three receptions for 69 yards this season.

