After win in Buffalo, Chiefs’ Reid, Mahomes discuss Bell’s addition to potent offense

The Chiefs on Monday captivated the NFL with 245 yards rushing and a touchdown on 46 carries in a 26-17 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Recently signed running back Le’Veon Bell also took notice.

With the Chiefs running through and around the Bills’ defense throughout the first half, Bell took to social media and tweeted: “I can’t wait.”

The feeling is mutual.

“We don’t turn away good players, and he’s a good one,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said of Bell after the game. “It’s exciting to have him around and we’ll see how he does.

“He’s got to get in the playbook and learn everything, but he’s a pretty smart kid and been doing it a long time. So, I don’t think he’ll have a problem with that.”

Without Bell, the Chiefs imposed their will on the Bills, who entered the game ranked a respectable 12th against the run.

Buffalo, however, had no answer for rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who paced the Chiefs’ punishing ground game with a career-high 161 yards on 26 carries. Darryl Williams chipped in six carries for 26 yards and a touchdown, which came on a fourth-and-inches play to seal the game. Second-year pro Darwin Thompson contributed 17 yards rushing on three carries.

“Clyde will sleep well tonight, as I think the other backs will,” Reid said. “They have one more guy. I don’t think anyone will complain there.”

After officially signing with the Chiefs Saturday, Bell’s first practice with the Chiefs projects as either Wednesday or Thursday — in time for the team’s preparations for Week 7’s game against the Denver Broncos.

While it remains to be seen how the Chiefs incorporate the 28-year-old Bell into their offense, the team is getting a proven producer and a player once widely regarded among the NFL’s top all-around running backs.

In his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets, the 6-foot-1, 225-pound Bell has totaled 6,199 career yards rushing and 3,160 yards receiving with 46 touchdowns (38 rushing).

While his past two seasons with the Jets were a disappointment, Bell amassed 5,336 yards rushing, 2,660 yards receiving and 42 total touchdowns (35 rushing) from 2013 to 2017 in Pittsburgh en route to two All-Pro selections.

It’s no wonder the Chiefs are excited.

“He’s going to be another weapon,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes. “I mean, he’s someone who has had tremendous success in this league for a long time now and he’s still in the prime of his career. He’s 28 years old. He’s going to come in and make plays happen.”

Given Bell’s accomplishments in the league, it’s pretty clear that Bell and Edwards-Helaire project as a formidable one-two punch out of the KC backfield.