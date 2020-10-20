Kansas City Star Logo
Here’s what the Chiefs players tweeted after Monday’s 26-17 win over the Bills

While workers across the country may dread Mondays, the Chiefs have thrived on that day of the week.

With their 26-17 win over the Buffalo Bills, the Chiefs improved to 3-0 this season in games played on Monday, a showcase day for NFL teams.

The Chiefs also got back in the victory column following a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders the previous week. After beating the Bills, a number of players shared messages for fans on Twitter.

Here is what tight end Travis Kelce wrote:

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes retweeted this message from defensive back Tyrann Mathieu:

Defensive end Frank Clark tweeted:

After a huge night, rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire shared this about his name:

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who played in his second game of the season, wrote two messages:

Offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz, who left the game early because of an injury, wrote this:

