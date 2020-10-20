Here’s what the Chiefs players tweeted after Monday’s 26-17 win over the Bills

More from the series Full coverage: Chiefs 26, Bills 17 Click below for more of the The Kansas City Star’s coverage of Monday’s Chiefs-Bills NFL game in Buffalo Expand All

While workers across the country may dread Mondays, the Chiefs have thrived on that day of the week.

With their 26-17 win over the Buffalo Bills, the Chiefs improved to 3-0 this season in games played on Monday, a showcase day for NFL teams.

The Chiefs also got back in the victory column following a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders the previous week. After beating the Bills, a number of players shared messages for fans on Twitter.

Here is what tight end Travis Kelce wrote:

Gotta keep striving for greatness! https://t.co/gLfuO4lxdO — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) October 20, 2020

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes retweeted this message from defensive back Tyrann Mathieu:

Landed safely Chiefs kingdom! Already onto Denver! Enjoying the process, even when it’s tough! All IN! — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) October 20, 2020

Defensive end Frank Clark tweeted:

Back to our winning ways. And still. — Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) October 20, 2020

After a huge night, rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire shared this about his name:

I Just Stay Silent Like The “H” in Helaire! #GLYDING — GLYDE (@Clydro_22) October 20, 2020

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who played in his second game of the season, wrote two messages:

Only game two for me I ain’t in my bag yet body still adjusting just wait!!!! — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) October 20, 2020

Yal can miss me wit that penalty talk they ain’t get no yard and it was a great team win. On to the next — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) October 20, 2020

Offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz, who left the game early because of an injury, wrote this:

Awesome MNF win!! Looking forward to getting back out there #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom @ Bills Stadium https://t.co/obVmQuAsvK — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) October 20, 2020