SportsBeat KC podcast: The Chiefs never win this way. They did Monday in Buffalo

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had a big night against the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 19, 2020. The Associated Press

The Chiefs, a power running team? It looked that way in their 26-17 victory at Buffalo on Monday. For the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era the Chiefs gained more yards on the ground (245) than through the air (211). And it happened despite some shuffling on the offensive line.

The triumph was the topic on a postgame SportsBeat Live on Monday with writers Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian and Sam McDowell with host Blair Kerkhoff. We’ll hear part of the conversation on today’s episode of the SportsBeat KC podcast.

Before that, we’ll hear from Patrick Mahomes and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Both players had big games, with Mahomes throwing a pair of touchdown passes to Travis Kelce and Edwards-Helaire rushing for 161 yards, matching the third most by a Chiefs rookie running back.

Story links:

Resilient Chiefs continue to expand repertoire, flash adaptability in win over Bills

Ground and pound Chiefs? Andy Reid & Co. ran past the Bills. Here’s what we learned Monday

We’ve seen Andy Reid’s Chiefs win virtually every way possible. But not like THIS

Chiefs turned to a new source to get right, Edwards-Helaire. A sign of things to come?

Chiefs grades: Rushing game goes to head of the class in record fashion

