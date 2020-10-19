Chiefs’ Andy Reid berated the officials after this run by Patrick Mahomes

In the span of a minute, Chiefs fans got to see two unusual events take place.

During the third quarter of Monday afternoon’s game against the Buffalo Bills, quarterback Patrick Mahomes took an, um, unusual route on a run that came up just short of a first down.

Mahomes ran in a circle, something you don’t see often in the NFL:

SOMEHOW patrick mahomes nearly turned this into a first down pic.twitter.com/aK2Il9Z06e — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 19, 2020

Mahomes came up just short of a first down, and Chiefs coach Andy Reid asked the officials just how close KC was to a first down.

But the officials didn’t call for a measurement and Big Red was not a happy man.

Reid was not pleased:

Angry Reid. Andy Reid irate that the refs wouldn’t measure it for a first down. pic.twitter.com/5oIPumqN0s — Nick Mattioli (@nmattioli12) October 19, 2020

“That’s as mad as I’ve seen Andy,” Fox Sports’ Troy Aikman said.