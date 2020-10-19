Watch highlights from Chiefs’ 26-17 win over the Buffalo Bills

Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce (87), right, celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus) AP

The Chiefs didn’t show any lingering effects from last week’s loss to the Raiders as they downed the Bills 26-17 on Monday.

The stat sheet was more lopsided the final score as the Chiefs outgained the Bills 446 yards to 206. The Chiefs ran for 245 yards and never trailed in the second half on a rainy night in New York.

Here are highlights from the game as the Chiefs improved to 5-1 on the season (if the video doesn’t play, click or tap here):

If you are only interested in the Chiefs touchdowns, they are below starting with Patrick Mahomes’ 11-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce that gave Kansas City in the first quarter:

Mahomes threw a 12-yard touchdown to Kelce in the second quarter that made it 13-10:

On a fourth-and-1 play, Darrel Williams broke free for a 13-yard touchdown that made it a 20-10 lead for the Chiefs:

Darrel Williams finds the end zone on 4th down!@Chiefs lead 20-10 with 1:18 left in the third.



