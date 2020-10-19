Chiefs grades: Rushing game goes to the head of the class in record fashion at Buffalo

Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams, right, celebrates his second-half touchdown against the Buffalo Bills Monday in Orchard Park, New York. AP

The Chiefs’ running game kicked it into high gear and the defense was much improved over the previous week.

That paved the way to a 26-17 victory over the the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y. Here’s the report card.

KC STAR OF THE GAME

It goes to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire with a big assist to the offensive line. Edwards-Helaire finished with 161 rushing yards, his second 100-yard game. The offensive line played with a new center in Daniel Kilgore and Mitchell Schwartz left the game after the first series with a back injury.

Nick Allegretti was solid in the first extensive action of his NFL career. The Chiefs’ 46 rushing attempts were the most for an Andy Reid-coached team in Kansas City or Philaldelphia. And their 245 rushing yards were the most by a Reid-team in Kansas City.

It’s also the first time with Patrick Mahomes as a starter that the Chiefs finished with more rushing than passing yards.

Reason to hope: The Chiefs responded to a disappointing loss to the Raiders last week with a satisfying triumph on the road against a playoff contender.

Reason to mope: In a game dominated by the Chiefs, they needed a late field goal to provide a two-touchdown lead. Credit the Bills for keeping it close for most of the night.

Next: The Chiefs stay on the road with a trip to Denver Sunday. Kickoff is 3:25 p.m. Central and the game will be broadcast on CBS (Ch. 5).

Passing offense: A

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

As good as it needed to be given the Chiefs’ success on the ground. On a rainy night, Mahomes’ accuracy improved over last week’s loss to the Raiders, when he completed a career-low 51.6 percent.

His two touchdown passes to Kelce were on the money. Demarcus Robinson got most of the balls that would have been thrown to Sammy Watkins, who was out with a hamstring injury. Robinson finished with five receptions for a team-best 69 yards.

Mahomes finished 21 for 26 for 225 yards (80.8 percent). His 37-yard completion to Byron Pringle on third-and-12 from the Chiefs’ 33 was the play of the game.

Rushing offense: A

Even with offensive-line shuffling, the Chiefs’ running game was terrific. Edwards-Helaire was stellar, but everyone who touched the ball had success, including Darrel Williams, who scored his first touchdown this season on a fourth-and-1 from the 13.

On the previous snap, Mahomes provided the most artful rushing attempt of the game, a spin move that turned a loss into a 4-yard gain. The Chiefs averaged 5.3 yards per attempt. All of this and Le’Veon Bell is set to join the team this week. Also, did you notice Kelce lining up in the backfield for a couple of snaps and throwing blocks for Edwards-Helaire?

Passing defense: B

Penalties by cornerbacks Charvarius Ward and Bashaud Breeland on third-down snaps kept alive Bills possessions in the first half. The Chiefs bothered Josh Allen into a poor passing night. Steve Spagnuolo’s unit was aggressive this week, blitzing more in passing situations. Daniel Sorensen came up with a one-handed interception, his first this season, on the Bills’ final possession.

Rushing defense: A

Running back Devin Singletary didn’t have the big game the Bills needed, but the big-bodied Allen was rugged and led the Bills in rushing with 42 yards. In all, an excellent effort by the Chiefs’ defense, which was embarrassed in last week’s loss.

Special teams: C

What is going on with Harrison Butker and the extra-point operation? He’s now missed four PATs this season. Butker came back with field goals of 37 and 30 yards in the fourth quarter, though, and he’s now made 22 straight inside the 40. A couple of kickoff returns by Mecole Hardman yielded little. Let’s blame the sloppy track.