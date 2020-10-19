Live now: Join our SportsBeat Live Chiefs-Bills postgame show with the A-Team

The Chiefs and Bills have played twice with a Super Bowl at stake, in the 1966 AFL Championship Game and the 1993 AFC title game.

The Chiefs won the first one showdown, the Bills second.

Monday’s game was only a Week 6 regular-season encounter, but it was a big one between teams with 4-1 records. And the Chiefs came out on top 26-17 thanks in large part to a very effective ground attack.

The Star’s A-Team is here to talk about the outcome. Vahe Gregorian, Sam Mellinger, Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell join host Blair Kerkhoff in breaking down the victory and it means for the Chiefs.

