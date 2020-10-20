For Pete's Sake
Chiefs offensive lineman leveled a Bills player with a pancake block on Monday
Life in the trenches is not often fun for offensive linemen, who can take a beating from opposing players.
But every so often an offensive lineman gets to enjoy a pancake. That is, a pancake block.
Sports Illustrated described a pancake block as one “that leaves a defensive player flat on his back.” During the Chiefs’ 26-17 win at Buffalo on Monday, Kansas City’s Andrew Wylie put a pancake block on Bills safety Jordan Poyer.
While Poyer didn’t end up flat on his back, he was knocked over and then hit again and was face-first on the ground.
Wylie shared a fun message with this video, which was tweeted by former Chiefs offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz:
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was certainly impressed by Wylie’s block on the screen pass:
