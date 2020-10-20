Chiefs offensive lineman leveled a Bills player with a pancake block on Monday

More from the series Full coverage: Chiefs 26, Bills 17 Click below for more of the The Kansas City Star’s coverage of Monday’s Chiefs-Bills NFL game in Buffalo Expand All

Life in the trenches is not often fun for offensive linemen, who can take a beating from opposing players.

But every so often an offensive lineman gets to enjoy a pancake. That is, a pancake block.

Sports Illustrated described a pancake block as one “that leaves a defensive player flat on his back.” During the Chiefs’ 26-17 win at Buffalo on Monday, Kansas City’s Andrew Wylie put a pancake block on Bills safety Jordan Poyer.

While Poyer didn’t end up flat on his back, he was knocked over and then hit again and was face-first on the ground.

Wylie shared a fun message with this video, which was tweeted by former Chiefs offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz:

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Stay hungry for all the cakes https://t.co/wiAsyCiDz3 — Wylie (@RealAndrewWylie) October 20, 2020

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was certainly impressed by Wylie’s block on the screen pass:

OH... OH MY GOODNESS https://t.co/pBZiOwAxN0 — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) October 20, 2020

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER