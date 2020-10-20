Five things to know about the Chiefs’ next opponent, the Denver Broncos

Denver is coming off a victory in the War of 1812.

OK, it wasn’t a war, but the Broncos held off the Patriots on Sunday and won 18-12 in what was a tough and sometimes ugly battle. Denver got the win at New England without scoring a touchdown.

It was the Broncos’ second straight victory following three losses to open the season.

Each week I take an early look at the Chiefs’ next opponent, and here are five things to know about the Broncos ahead of Sunday’s game, which kicks off at 3:25 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS (Ch. 5):

1. Injury issues

The Broncos have been hit hard by injuries. Linebacker Von Miller, cornerback A.J. Bouye and receiver Courtland Sutton are all on injured reserve. Quarterback Drew Lock missed 2 1/2 games because of a shoulder injury

On Sunday, guard Dalton Risner, the former Kansas State star, left the game with a shoulder/clavicle injury. Linebacker Josh Watson (hamstring) and receiver Diontae Spencer (shoulder) also left earlier.

2. The local kid

Lock, who played at Lee’s Summit High School and Mizzou, returned from a shoulder injury sustained against the Steelers. He had an uneven game, completing just 10 of 24 passes for 189 yards and two interceptions. He also fumbled, but the Broncos recovered.

But, Lock also led the Broncos to a score on their first six possessions, all field goals by Brandon McManus.

For the season, Lock has completed 33 of 62 passes for 425 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in three games. His quarterback rating is 66.9.

3. Gordon’s problems

Running back Melvin Gordon, the former Chargers star, missed Sunday’s game against the Patriots because of an illness (strep throat). A bigger concern: Gordon was cited last week for driving under the influence and could face a three-game NFL suspension, per NFL.com.

Gordon is leading the Broncos with 281 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

Phillip Lindsay has run for 125 yards in 30 carries. He also has six catches for 53 yards.

4. Receiving options

Tim Patrick is Denver’s leading receiver with 20 receptions for 310 yards, both team highs. Tight end Noah Fant missed last game because of an ankle injury, but he has 19 catches for 219 yards. Rookie Jerry Jeudy has 17 receptions for 266 yards.

Lock’s former teammate at Mizzou, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, had two receptions for 45 yards against the Patriots on Sunday. That included this catch:

5. Defense gets on track?

Denver’s defense is allowing 22 points per game, which is ranked 10th in the NFL. The Broncos’ rushing defense is ranked 14th (110.6 yards per game) and the passing defense is 19th (239.2 ypg).

The Broncos are 29th in turnover margin at negative-five. Denver has intercepted just three passes this season. After getting just two takeaways in the first four games, the Broncos intercepted two passes Sunday and recovered a fumble.

Our third takeaway of the day️#BeatThePatriots | : CBS pic.twitter.com/4xRHUqjRf7 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 18, 2020