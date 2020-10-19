SportsBeat KC: Are you ready for some Monday afternoon football?

We hear from Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman on today’s podcast. The Associated Press

Are you ready for some football, some Monday afternoon football? Strange times indeed. Chiefs at Bills, 4:05 p.m. kickoff, thanks to COVID-19 and rescheduling. The Chiefs are the first team in NFL history to play on Monday three times in four weeks.

We'll be the first team in 74 years to play in three Monday games in four weeks. pic.twitter.com/bNTwc17jnC — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 15, 2020

But at least the game is being played. And it should be a good one. These teams started 4-0, lost as favorites last week and which one is going to rebound with a victory?

On today’s SportsBeat KC, you’ll hear from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wide receiver Mecole Hardman and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. They each take a look back at last week’s loss to the Raiders and spin things forward to the Bills.

Story links:

The continuing evolution of Patrick Mahomes, leader of men (and the Chiefs)

Father figure says Le’Veon Bell will arrive in KC a little humble, run “very angry”

Chiefs Sammy Watkins won’t play Monday, Mitchell Schwartz is questionable